ICC approves changes to two-ball rule in ODIs, concussion substitute protocols

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) approved proposed changes to two-ball rule in ODIs and the concussion substitute protocol across all formats of men's international cricket, reported ESPNCricinfo on Saturday.

The new playing conditions, which were recommended by ICC's men's cricket committee and met the approval of chief executives committee, will come in effect from June 17 in Tests, July 2 for ODIs and July 10 for T20I cricket.

Presently, two new balls are used per innings in men's ODIs, one at either end. But as a part of revised playing conditions, two balls will be used from innings' start till the end of the 34th over. After the 34th over, the bowling team will get to choose one of two balls, which they will use at both ends from overs 35-50.

The ICC said that intention behind this move is to "readdress the balance between bat and ball".

If ODI is reduced to 25 overs per side or less before the first innings, the bowling side will have only one new ball for usage in the entire innings.

Also, as per the new concussion protocols, teams will have to give a list of names of substitute players before the match to the match referee according to these roles: One wicketkeeper, one batter, one seam bowler, one spin bowler, one allrounder

In January this year, during the fourth T20I against England, India replaced all-rounder Shivam Dube with pacer Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute, and the bowler took 3/33 to secure a win. The match referee's approval of the substitute met plenty of debates and criticism. The naming of players for specific roles in the concussion replacement list could prevent such replacements.

If the replacement player also gets a concussion and a replacement is needed, then match referee will consider a player outside five names given by the player, according to currently-existing like-to-like protocol. (ANI)

