ICC Board Meet: India to get maximum share; only 4 overseas players allowed in new T20 leagues

New Delhi, July 13

The BCCI reaffirmed its status as the financial powerhouse of world cricket as the ICC unanimously passed the revenue distribution model at its all-powerful board meeting in Durban on Thursday.

In another important development, the ICC has put a cap on overseas cricketers plying their trade for teams in various leagues, keeping it to four players per playing XI in new events. This is primarily meant for T20 leagues starting in every nook and corner, which is posing a threat to the international version of the game.

While the ICC media release didn’t state the quantum of revenue that the BCCI will generate from the new distribution model, it is expected that the Indian board will annually earn USD 230 million from the USD 600 million pot for the next four years.

It is around 38.4 per cent approximately and at least six times more than England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who are set to receive approximately USD 41 million at 6.89 per cent and Cricket Australia (CA) who will get 37.53 million (around 6.25 per cent). They are distant second and third in the list.

“The ICC Board also confirmed the largest ever investment into the sport after the distribution model for the next four years was agreed,” the ICC release stated.

“Every ICC Member will receive significantly enhanced funding with a strategic investment fund ring-fenced to drive global growth initiatives in line with the ICC Global Growth Strategy,” it further stated.

While the numbers were not there in the release, an ICC board member confirmed that the BCCI got its rightful share for its contribution to the growth of the sport and in this cycle each member would earn significantly more.

“All members will receive a base distribution and then additional revenue will be in relation to contribution to the global game both on and off the field,” ICC chairman Greg Barclay said.

“This is by far the largest level of investment ever to go into cricket and it’s a once in a generation opportunity for our members to accelerate growth and engage more players and fans and drive competitiveness,” he added.

Cap on players’ participation in new events

The ICC has decided that all new events (read various T20 leagues) will have to at least include seven home grown players or players from associate member in their playing XIs, in order to prevent en masse retirement of T20 specialists from top countries.

With the Major League Cricket (MLC) starting in the USA and Saudi Arabia also planning an ambitious T20 project in future, the stakeholders want to protect international cricket.

The host T20 board will also have to pay a “solidarity fee”, which, in simple words, is a commission to the home board of an overseas player.

“Moving forwards, new events requiring a sanction will need to ensure the playing XI of each team will include a minimum of seven local or associate member players to support the development of the game.

“Additionally, a solidarity fee will be payable from the organising member to the home board of a player to reflect the role the member played in developing and promoting the sport globally.”

Over-rate sanctions

The Chief Executives’ Committee approved changes to over-rate sanctions in Test cricket to balance the need for over-rates to be maintained and ensure players are appropriately remunerated.

Such players will be fined 5% of their match fee for each over short up to a maximum of 50%.

If a team is bowled out before the new ball is due at 80 overs, there will be no over-rate penalty applied even if there is a slow over-rate. This replaces the current 60 over threshold.

