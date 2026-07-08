New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah expressed his condolences over the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, who passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday.

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Zadran had been battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare immune system disorder, and had been undergoing treatment in the Delhi-NCR region for the past several months.

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In a post on X, Jay Shah remembered his pivotal role in Afghanistan's rise in international cricket and his match-winning performance against Scotland at the 2015 ODI World Cup, where he took four wickets for 38 runs in 10 overs and also scored an unbeaten 12 for his team.

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"Deeply saddened by the passing of former Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran at the age of 38. Shapoor played a significant role in Afghanistan's remarkable rise in international cricket and will always be remembered for his match-winning all-round performance against Scotland in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, which secured Afghanistan's first-ever World Cup victory. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire Afghanistan cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," Shah said on X.

On Tuesday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the news of Zadran's passing. In a post on X, the ACB said, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran."

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The ACB hailed Zadran as one of the pioneers of Afghanistan cricket, saying his dedication and commitment were instrumental in the sport's growth and the country's rise on the international stage.

"Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan's early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage," the ACB said.

"Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honour, courage, and pride. His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten," the ACB added.

Notably, Zadran represented Afghanistan in 80 international matches, including 44 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 36 T20 Internationals, between 2009 and 2020. (ANI)

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