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Home / Sports / ICC Chairman Jay Shah, former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman, Parthiv Patel extend Diwali greetings

ICC Chairman Jay Shah, former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman, Parthiv Patel extend Diwali greetings

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ANI
Updated At : 10:32 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah, former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Parthiv Patel, along with Hockey India, extended warm Diwali greetings to people across the country on Sunday, wishing happiness, peace, prosperity and good health on the occasion of the festival of lights.

Taking to social media platform X, Jay Shah, who previously served as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), conveyed his festive wishes and expressed hope that the occasion would strengthen people's resolve to work towards a future filled with peace, progress and prosperity.

"May the festival of lights strengthen our resolve to build a future filled with peace, progress and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," Shah wrote.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also extended his heartfelt greetings to people on the occasion, wishing that the festival would bring happiness, peace and positivity to individuals and their families.

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"Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May the festival of lights bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health to you and your loved ones. May we continue to spread light, hope and positivity," Laxman wrote on X.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel shared a message highlighting the importance of traditions, cherished moments and spending time with loved ones.

"Some traditions never grow old, and some moments become memories we carry with us forever. A little light, a lot of love and the people who matter most. Wishing everyone a wonderful Diwali!" Patel wrote.

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Meanwhile, Hockey India also extended its greetings to citizens across the country, wishing happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

In a post on X, the national sporting organisation joined the festive celebrations and conveyed its wishes to people, hoping that the festival would bring numerous reasons to celebrate.

"Hockey India wishes everyone a very Happy Diwali! May this festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity and countless reasons to celebrate," the organisation posted on X.

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The messages from the sporting fraternity added to the festive spirit, with prominent figures and sports organisations reaching out to people on the occasion of Diwali.

In a post on X, the national sporting organisation joined the festive celebrations and conveyed its wishes to people, hoping that the festival would bring numerous reasons to celebrate.

The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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