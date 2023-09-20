ICC charges 3 Indians for corrupt activities

Dubai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged eight people, including players, officials and a couple of Indian team owners, on different counts of corruption during the 2021 edition of Emirates T10 League. The third Indian is a little-known batting coach.

Belgrade

Wrestler Neha in bronze medal round in Worlds

Indian woman wrestler Neha Sharma made it to the bronze medal round after defeating Mariia Vynnyk in the repechage, while her compatriots Sarita Mor and Divya Kakran failed to make an impact at the UWW World Championships, losing their preliminary round bouts.

Chennai

5 Indian players miss Junior Chess Championships

In a major setback, five Indian chess players will miss the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship in Mexico City from September 22 to October 2 due to visa issues. Just days before their scheduled departure, the five players, funded by the government, and two coaches did not get their visas on time.

New Delhi

Indian rifle shooter Nischal bags silver in Rio World Cup

Young Indian shooter Nischal has won silver in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. “It is my first World Cup final and I have a medal, so I am very happy for that,” the teenager said.

Greater Noida

Visa issues hit inaugural MotoGP race in India

Some of the riders and team officials bound for the inaugural MotoGP round in India, including six-time champion Marc Marquez, are awaiting their visas ahead of the race this weekend. — Agencies

#Cricket #Dubai