ICC CT2025: England announce playing XI for campaign opener against Australia

Lahore [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): Ahead of their highly-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy opening clash against Australia in Group D, England have announced their starting XI for the match.

England will kickstart their Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals Australia from February 22 at Lahore, with matches against Afghanistan (February 26) and South Africa (March 1) coming later.

Led by Jos Buttler, the lineup has three changes from the one that featured in the final ODI against India earlier this month, as per ICC.

Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith has been confirmed to don the gloves on his return to the ODI team.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer will be accompanied by Brydon Carse and Mark Wood in the pace unit. In the spin attack, England have persisted with Adil Rashid, who will also be accompanied by part-time bowling options such as Liam Livingstone and Joe Root.

Leading up to the series since the 2023 ODI World Cup, England's ODI form has been mostly average at best, with few glimpses of brilliance that led them to simultaneous world championship glory in ODIs and T20Is. Under their new head coach McCullum, they have failed to unleash his 'Bazball' school of cricket badly during the white-ball series against India.

After the 2023 50-over World Cup, England participated in four ODI series, out of which they have failed to win any. Since the 2023 World Cup end, England has played in 14 ODIs, out of which they have won just four. Their series records are: 1-2 loss to West Indies (away from home), a 2-3 loss to Australia (at home), 1-2 loss to West Indies (away from home) and a 3-0 loss to India (away from home).

England XI:

Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. (ANI)

