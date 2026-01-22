New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan criticised Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) decision not to travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 and said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) "did the right thing" by denying the BCB's request to shift their tournament matches outside India. Wassan also said that Bangladesh's absence will not make "much of a difference" to the World Cup.

Speaking to ANI, Wassan said the BCB's stance is immature, harms their cricket system, and could lead to financial and long-term consequences.

"It's sad, but it's quite funny because they know the repercussions of bowing out of such a big tournament. And for what? Just getting miffed about one player being taken out of the IPL, and it escalated to this point, which actually shocks me. But they don't realise that their whole cricket system will suffer. The ICC has made it clear, and you can't just blackmail a big body like the ICC to change their matches at the last minute. I think the ICC has done well to put their foot down, and I think Bangladesh is now cutting the nose to spite the face, not realising that financial sanctions will also apply. But the long-term result will be that cricket will suffer," the former Indian cricketer said.

The BCB had requested that the ICC shift their matches outside India to Sri Lanka, citing "security and safety concerns" for their players. BCB's request came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had instructed the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur from their squad ahead of the 2026 season, amid violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

ICC on Wednesday rejected the BCB's request to move their matches out of India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup via video conference, which was convened to discuss the way forward. The BCB President, Aminul Islam Bulbul, confirmed on Thursday that the BCB stands firm in its decision not to play its ICC Men's World Cup matches in India, following the ICC's rejection of its request.

Atul Wassan said Bangladesh's absence from the World Cup wouldn't greatly affect the tournament and criticised their government for escalating the issue. He called it a lack of maturity, noting they would forfeit the World Cup participation fees.

"I think things have escalated to this extent because their government has made this a pressing issue. If it's the Bangladesh government that's restricting their players from travelling to India, why? Because until a month ago, everything was fine. There's a lack of maturity on their part. They would have gotten the participation fees. And I don't think their absence would make much of a difference to the World Cup, because Scotland is also a decent team and Bangladesh were not favourites anyway. You're the one losing out if you miss out."

Atul Wassan said that if Bangladesh are trying to replicate the India-Pakistan tensions, then it is unwise and nothing to be proud of and urged all parties to act responsibly to find a solution. "The India-Pakistan situation has so much history. And if Bangladesh is trying to do the same thing, this is not something to be proud of. Mature people on all sides, I think ICC, BCCI, and BCB, should all try to think, as this will only impact the cricketers."

As per the current schedule, Bangladesh are scheduled to kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Litton Das-led side will then face Italy on February 9 at the same venue before facing England in Kolkata again. After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)

