Home / Sports / ICC informs BCB that Scotland has replaced Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

ICC informs BCB that Scotland has replaced Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Scotland will thus play their four group league games against West Indies, Italy, and England in Kolkata followed by a game against Nepal in Mumbai

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:33 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
While Cricket Scotland has maintained that they haven’t received any official confirmation but it seems that it is only a matter of time that they will be intimated. Photo: X
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially informed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that it has been replaced by Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup after they refused to travel to India, citing security concerns following the ouster of Mustafizur Rahman from IPL.

It is learnt that senior ICC officials, including chairman Jay Shah, were in Dubai on Friday and an email was sent late in the evening to BCB chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul, conveying the global body’s decision.

“An e-mail was sent last evening to BCB chairman intimating him that his board didn’t get back to ICC officially after the 24-hour deadline that was given to them to decide if they wanted to come to India, so a decision has been taken,” an ICC source said on condition of anonymity.

“BCB did a press conference in Dhaka before officially intimating the global body, which is a violation of protocol. They have been categorically told that they are being replaced,” the source added.

Bangladesh’s Sports Ministry advisor Asif Nazrul advised against travelling to India, citing security issues despite being given repeated assurances by ICC.

While Cricket Scotland has maintained that they haven’t received any official confirmation but it seems that it is only a matter of time that they will be intimated.

Scotland will thus play their four group league games against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9) and England (February 14) in Kolkata followed by a game against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

