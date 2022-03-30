ICC is open to bridging gender gap in prize money

Wellington, March 29

Discussions are on to “bridge the gap between women and men’s prize money” in cricket’s global competitions, ICC’s chief executive Geoff Allardice has said.

The game’s apex body plans to bring in parity in prize money for finishing positions in its men’s and women’s tournaments in the next eight-year cycle, from 2024 to 2031.

Allardice made the statement after it was pointed out that the winners of the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand will be richer by just one-third of the prize money won by the 2019 men’s World Cup winners.

“One of the things that we did at the start of the cycle was we projected through this event cycle — most of the ICC’s finances are done with an eight-year view — and what we’ve been trying to do over this cycle is bridge the gap between the women’s prize money and the men’s prize money,” Allardice said. “We are about to start discussions around the next cycle and one of the starting points for that discussion is going to be trying to get parity for the finishing positions of teams in women’s events and comparable men’s events. So we’re not there yet, but we’re on the journey to getting towards prize money parity.” — PTI

Women’s world cup

Back spasms take toll, Oz’s Perry out of semis

Wellington: Ellyse Perry was today ruled out of Australia’s Women’s World Cup semifinal against West Indies after the star all-rounder failed to recover from back spasms. The 31-year-old was forced from the field during Australia’s win over South Africa last week. “Elyse Perry won’t play tomorrow, unfortunately she just ran out of time to prove her fitness so we’ll go in without her tomorrow,” skipper Meg Lanning said today. PTI

West Indies’s Fletcher tests positive for Covid

Christchurch: Veteran West Indies spinner Afy Fletcher has been ruled out of the semifinal against Australia after testing positive for Covid, the ICC said today. Fletcher is a vital cog in the Caribbean side and her absence will reduce West Indies’ bowling options against the powerful Australia line-up. reuters

#Cricket