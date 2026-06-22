ICC launches post-pregnancy return-to-play guidelines for female cricketers

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched its Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines for female cricketers, providing players, Member Boards, medical professionals and coaches with a practical framework to support the return to cricket after pregnancy.

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With women's cricket becoming increasingly professional and career opportunities continuing to expand, more players are choosing to start families during their playing careers and return to elite cricket after giving birth. These Guidelines have been formed to aid that process and are part of the ICC's broader commitment to player health, wellbeing and the continued growth of the women's game, according to a media release from ICC.

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The health and welfare of female cricketers are central pillars in the ICC's approach to women's cricket, which is one of the ICC's six strategic priorities. Part of this approach has seen the ICC roll out a range of women's health initiatives under the 100% Cricket movement to educate players and staff, while building awareness and normalising important conversations in sporting environments.

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The Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are designed to help Members develop their own pregnancy and return-to-play policies, in line with local legislation, while supporting player welfare through practical, physical and psychological guidance.

To support a safe and sustainable return to cricket, the Guidelines outline the 6 Rs framework: Ready, Review, Restore, Recondition, Return and Refine. The approach covers early recovery after birth, medical and wellbeing reviews, gradual return to structured training, cricket-specific conditioning, return to play and ongoing monitoring once a player is back in the cricket environment.

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The drafting of the Guidelines was led by ICC Medical Advisory Committee member and Australia Team Doctor, Dr. Philippa Inge, who helped outline practical support considerations, including flexible training environments, continued access to facilities and services, childcare advice, suitable spaces for feeding or caring for babies at playing venues, and travel support, where possible.

Dr. Inge said: "The ICC's Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are designed to show players that having a baby doesn't need to be the end of their career, and what we're aiming to do with this policy is allow Member nations to facilitate the return to cricket for their players."

"We know that many Members haven't necessarily had these in the past, and the aim has been to make them adaptable for the unique environments in which our Members need to use them. The guidelines serve as a template for Members, and strong support for an athlete returning to cricket post-pregnancy needs to be individualised to the specific needs of them and their family," the Doctor said.

The West Indies' Afy Fletcher, who is competing at the ICC World Cup 2026 after giving birth to her son in 2021, believes these Guidelines will lead to more players being in a position to return to cricket after pregnancy.

"I think it's really good that the ICC is giving cricket boards policies to look after women after pregnancy," said Fletcher. "It gives you a chance to have your family and then return, so I think that's one of the best things they could have done for women's cricket."

Of her own return to cricket, Fletcher said: "Physical recovery was challenging, but more than that, I struggled to leave my child and miss creating precious moments. That's why every moment I play on the field is driven by him. Every player's journey is different, but you have to have strong support, get healthy and trust the process."

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, said, "The continued growth of women's cricket must be built on opportunity, inclusion and care for our players at every stage of their lives and careers. No player should have to choose between motherhood and representing her country at the highest level."

"The ICC's Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are an important step in creating a more supportive and informed environment across the game. By providing Members with practical guidance, we want to ensure that female cricketers are supported through pregnancy and empowered to return to cricket with confidence," he added.

"As women's cricket continues to grow globally, it is essential that we protect player welfare, retain talented athletes and strengthen pathways for current and future generations. These Guidelines reflect our commitment to building a game where women can thrive, both on and off the field," he concluded. (ANI)

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