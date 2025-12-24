DT
PT
Home / Sports / ICC Men's T20I Rankings: Tilak Varma rises to third spot, Varun Chakravarthy continues supremacy

ICC Men's T20I Rankings: Tilak Varma rises to third spot, Varun Chakravarthy continues supremacy

ANI
Updated At : 05:35 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): India's rising batting star Tilak Varma rose to third spot in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings among batters following a brilliant performance during the T20I series against South Africa at home.

There were also gains in the Men's T20I Player Rankings for performers from the recently concluded five-match T20I series between India and South Africa, which the Men in Blue won 3-1, as per ICC.

The decider was a runfest in Ahmedabad, with the hosts posting 231 in the first innings. India's top-scorer Tilak Varma smashed 73 from 42 balls, which helped him jump over Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka to clinch the third spot with 805 rating points, while Dewald Brevis' quickfire 31 helped him move to number 10.

Tilak ended the series as a top run-getter with 187 runs in four innings at an average of 62.33, with a strike rate of 131.69 and two half-centuries, with a best score of 73.

India were able to defend the total on the back of Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant spell (2/17 off four overs), even as he was the only bowler in the match to finish with an economy of under a run a ball. This led to a 10-spot jump to a shared 18th spot with Maheesh Theekshana (622) in the bowling rankings.

Varun Chakaravarthy's four-wicket haul solidifies his top spot in the rankings, with his rating of 804 well clear of Jacob Duffy (699) in second.

Varun ended the series with the 'Player of the Series' award in his hand, taking 10 wickets at an average of 11.20, with a four-wicket haul to his name. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

