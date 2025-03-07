ICC player of month nominees: Gill, Phillips, Smith Shine in February

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the shortlists for the ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Month awards for February, highlighting the top performers from a thrilling month of international cricket. Carrying outstanding form into the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, three stars of the tournament make up the nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month.

Shubman Gill grabbed headlines with a stellar showing in India's decisive series victory over England pre-tournament and regained top spot in the ODI Batter Rankings ahead of their opening victory over Bangladesh.

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips enjoyed an unbeaten stretch at the crease in the Tri-Nation series in Pakistan and began his Champions Trophy with a half-century on opening day. Completing the lineup is Australia skipper Steve Smith, who recorded back-to-back centuries as Australia dominated their World Test Championship series in Sri Lanka. Elsewhere, two heroes of Australia's victory in the standalone Women's Ashes Test comprise the shortlist alongside a prolific young Thai bowler.

Advertisement

Spin maestro Alana King earns her first nomination in the Player of the Month awards following a supreme display in the conclusion of the Women's Ashes series in Melbourne, along with Annabel Sutherland, who shone with a mammoth score in the innings victory.

The final nominee is 20-year-old Thai bowling sensation Thipatcha Putthawong, who was among the wickets in her side's winning campaign at the Nepal Women's Tri-Nation Series.

Advertisement

An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world would now be invited to cast their votes to decide the winners, which would be announced next week. Fans are now able to vote for their favorite performers at icc-cricket.com/awards.

ICC Men's player of the month nominees for February

Shubman Gill (Ind)

With 406 runs at an average of over 100, India's talismanic batter was restored to the summit of the ICC Men's ODI Batter Rankings during February. Three contests against England saw him make sizable contributions of 87 and 60 before a sublime 112 in Ahmedabad sealed a commanding series sweep. With confidence high, the 25-year-old then began his Champions Trophy campaign with a stylish 101 not out against Bangladesh to help chase down a challenging 229 target under the lights in Dubai.

Glenn Phillips (NZ)

The Blackcaps all-rounder geared up for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 in style, providing valuable runs in the middle order to seal the Tri-Nation Series in Pakistan earlier in February. Unbeaten scores of 28 and 20 followed a brilliant 106 from 74 balls in Lahore which featured seven maximums. Then, as the tournament commenced, Phillips enjoyed a bright start, hitting an equally brisk 61 in 39 balls and taking a remarkable catch to remove Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan, ensuring the Blackcaps protected their target in a 60-run victory in Karachi.

Steve Smith (Aus)

While Smith's form was more subdued in the Champions Trophy, he once again took center stage as stand-in skipper in Australia's dominant 2-0 World Test Championship series sweep over Sri Lanka in Galle. The opening Test heralded a formidable 141 alongside Usman Khawaja, before he followed up with more of the same in the second Test, striking 131 in the first innings of a nine-wicket victory that sealed him the Player of the Series accolade and a spot back among the top five Test batters in the ICC Player Rankings.

ICC Women's Player of the Month Nominees for February

Alana King (Aus)

Australia's premier legspinner enjoyed a fine Women's Ashes series and played a starring role as they sealed the standalone Test in Melbourne to confirm a landmark series sweep. Key wickets of Sciver-Brunt, Dunkley, and Wyatt-Hodge in the middle order came as King took four for 45 in the first innings, before she etched her name on the honours board with a career-best return in the longest format with five for 53 in the second innings.

Thipatcha Putthawong (Tha)

A previous winner back in May 2023, the Thailand left-armer was again the driving force behind their surge to success in February, topping the wicket-taking charts as her side sealed the Nepal Women's Tri-Nation Series. In the space of six days at the start of the month, Putthawong took 14 wickets, which included four successive hauls of three wickets or more. Not only impressing with the ball, Putthawong hit a vital unbeaten 25 before taking four for 10 in Thailand's thrilling five-run win over the hosts on 4 February.

Annabel Sutherland (Aus)

Despite not winning the individual accolades she was nominated for in the recently announced ICC Awards 2024 (ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year and ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year), Sutherland picked up where she left off at the back end of the year with a sparkling 163 in the Ashes Test victory over England, becoming the first woman to score a Test century at the ground in her emphatic Player of the Match performance.

The ICC Player of the Month Voting Process

The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy* and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters, and members of the ICC Hall of Fame. The Voting Academy submits their votes by email and holds a 90 per cent share of the vote. Fans registered with the ICC can vote via the ICC website, accounting for the remaining 10 per cent. Winners are announced every second week of the month on ICC's digital channels.

Voting Academy for ICC Player of the Month

Afghanistan: Javed Hamim; Australia: Daniel Cherny and Lisa Sthalekar; Bangladesh: Mazhar Uddin and Md Ariful Islam Roney; England: Chris Stocks and Lydia Greenway; Ireland: Ger Siggins and Clare Shillington; India: S Gomesh and Shivani Gupta; New Zealand: Craig Cumming; Pakistan: Sawera Pasha and Sana Mir; South Africa: Zaahier Adams and Ashwell Prince; Sri Lanka: Azzam Ameen and Farveez Maharoof; West Indies: Daren Ganga and Stacy Ann King; Zimbabwe: Lawrence Trusida; Others: Darren Allan Kyeyune and Kyle Coetzer.