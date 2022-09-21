ICC rankings: Smriti Mandhana rises to 2nd position in T20Is

Dubai: Star India opener Smriti Mandhana today achieved a career-best world No. 2 rank in the T20Is and climbed to the seventh spot in the ODIs in the latest ICC Women’s Player Rankings, riding on her stupendous show against England. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has zoomed four spots to ninth place in the ODIs.
London
Phillips out of England squad in concern ahead of WC
England midfielder Kalvin Phillips withdrew from the national team squad today because of a shoulder injury. Phillips was replaced by central midfielder Jordan Henderson.
Warsaw
Lewandowski taking symbol of Ukraine to World Cup
Robert Lewandowski increased his support for Ukraine when the Poland captain pledged to take an armband in the country’s blue-yellow flag colors to the World Cup. Agencies
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...