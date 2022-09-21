ICC rankings: Smriti Mandhana rises to 2nd position in T20Is

Dubai: Star India opener Smriti Mandhana today achieved a career-best world No. 2 rank in the T20Is and climbed to the seventh spot in the ODIs in the latest ICC Women’s Player Rankings, riding on her stupendous show against England. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has zoomed four spots to ninth place in the ODIs.

London

Phillips out of England squad in concern ahead of WC

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips withdrew from the national team squad today because of a shoulder injury. Phillips was replaced by central midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Warsaw

Lewandowski taking symbol of Ukraine to World Cup

Robert Lewandowski increased his support for Ukraine when the Poland captain pledged to take an armband in the country’s blue-yellow flag colors to the World Cup. Agencies