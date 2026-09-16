ICC Rankings: Varun fifth, Bumrah at 10th in T20Is; Ollie Robinson rises to third in Tests

Dubai [UAE], September 16 (ANI): A host of Indian stars received ranking boost in the T20Is after solid performances in the ongoing series against Afghanistan, with spinner Varun Chakravarthy rising to fifth and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah entering top 10.

The reigning ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions have already opened up an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series in Delhi and have received strong contributions from a group of players across the two contests played thus far.

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There is further joy for India on the latest T20I Bowler Rankings, with Varun Chakaravarthy (up two slots to fifth), Jasprit Bumrah (up seven rungs to 10th), Arshdeep Singh (up 11 spots to 14th) and Axar Patel (up six places to 27th) all making ground following some decent efforts across the first two games of the Afghanistan series, as per ICC.

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Afghanistan can at least boast some eye-catching progress for Azmatullah Omarzai on the updated list for T20I all-rounders, with the 26-year-old scoring an excellent unbeaten half-century in the series opener.

It was Abhishek Sharma who set the series alight with a blistering innings of 82 in the series opener, and that helped the left-hander improve one spot and surpass Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan and jump to second place on the latest rankings for T20I batters.

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Only Ishan Kishan remains ahead of Abhishek on the updated rankings, with the India duo separated by 51 rating points, while teammate Sanju Samson is another player to make ground this week after he rose four places to 30th on the back of his fine half-century in the second match of the series.

Coming to ODIs, there are gains for a trio of Australian players following their 59-run victory over Zimbabwe in their series opener in Harare, with pacer Nathan Ellis among the movers as he improves 20 spots to jump to 20th on the list for ODI bowlers following his five-wicket haul.

It was teammate Matthew Renshaw who won the Player of the Match award in that contest for his superb innings of 109, and the left-hander is rewarded by moving from outside the top 100 to 68th on the list for ODI batters.

There are also gains on the rankings for ODI batters for Cooper Connolly (up nine spots to 77th) after the youngster contributed 51 coming in at No.3 in that fixture with Zimbabwe.

And on the updated Test Rankings there is a new career-high rating for reformed England pacer Ollie Robinson, who rises two spots to move to third overall on the list for Test bowlers following his 21 scalps across the recent three Test series against Pakistan on home soil.

England teammate Josh Tongue (up two rungs to 11th) also achieves a new career-best rating for his 19 wickets across the series, while Robinson's timely half-century during the third Test in Birmingham saw the 32-year-old rise seven spots to 13th for Test all-rounders.

There was some joy for Pakistan on the updated list for Test batters as skipper Babar Azam (up two spots to 13th) and left-hander Shan Masood (up four slots to 37th) made some ground, while England keeper Jamie Smith (up three rungs to 20th) was rewarded for his half-century in the first innings of the third Test. (ANI)

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