Home / Sports / ICC U19 World Cup: Afghanistan thrash West Indies, England register win over Zimbabwe

ICC U19 World Cup: Afghanistan thrash West Indies, England register win over Zimbabwe

ANI
Updated At : 12:05 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
Windhoek (Namibia), January 19 (ANI): Afghanistan registered their second win in a row in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2026, thrashing the West Indies by 138 runs at the High Performance Oval on Sunday.

Batting first, opener Khalid Ahmadzai made 34 runs off 45 balls, including two fours and as many sixes. Osman Sadat played a restrained knock of 88 runs off 131 balls with nine fours.

Wicketkeeper-batter and captain Mahoob Khan hammered 86 off 69 deliveries, including 10 fours and two sixes, as Afghanistan posted 262/6 in 50 overs. For the West Indies, Jakeem Pollard (3/39) and Vitel Lawes (3/48) scalped three wickets apiece.

While chasing a target of 263 runs, the West Indies were bundled out for just 124 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew scored 57 runs off 70 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes.

All-rounder Nooristani (4/16), Wahid Zadran (3/36), and Khatir Stanikzai (3/20) delivered sensational performances with the ball for Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, England secured a convincing eight-wicket win in their match against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday. Batting first, Zimbabwe were restricted to 208/9 in 50 overs after captain Simbarashe Mudzengerere played an unbeaten knock of 45 runs off 63 deliveries.

For England, Manny Lumsden (3/38), Ralphie Albert (2/49), and Farhan Ahmed (2/33) were among the wicket takers.

In response, Ben Mayes (77*) and captain Thomas Rew (86*) played match-winning knocks as England chased down the target in 28 overs.

On the other hand, the USA vs New Zealand U19 World Cup match in Bulawayo was abandoned due to rain and a wet outfield. USA made 253/9 in 50 overs before New Zealand scored 12/0, with both teams sharing one point each. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

