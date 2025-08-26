DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour ignites excitement in Indore

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour ignites excitement in Indore

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:15 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour made a stop in Indore, sparking excitement across the city in celebration of the upcoming global event, as per a release from ICC.

Advertisement

Known for its rich heritage and passion for the game, Indore welcomed the coveted trophy with great enthusiasm. The trophy visited some of the city's most historic and scenic landmarks, including Rajwada Palace, Gandhi Hall, Central Museum, Sirpur Lake and Pitra Parvat.

A key highlight of the five-day tour was its visit to schools across Indore, including The Emerald Heights International School, Niranjana Girls School, Emerald Heights World School, Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, Bhavans Prominent International School and Sanmati Higher Secondary School. Students greeted the trophy with guards of honour, participated in cricket-themed games and quizzes and won exclusive ICC merchandise and gifts, bringing the spirit of the World Cup into the classroom.

Advertisement

Adding to the excitement, India U-19 cricketer Aayushi Shukla joined the Trophy Tour at Bhavans Prominent International School, where she shared her inspiring journey and interacted with students, encouraging the next generation of cricketers, especially young girls, to dream big.

On the final day, the trophy arrived at the Holkar Stadium, one of the official venues for the upcoming tournament. The stadium played host to an engaging media interaction, offering photo opportunities to those in attendance. Senior officials from the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) including, Honorary Secretary Sanjeev Rao, Vice President Ramnik Saluja, CAO Rohit Pandit, Honorary Joint Secretary Siddhayani Patni and Honorary Treasurer Pawan Jain, addressed the media, along with former cricketers Sandhya Agarwal and Chitra Bajpai, reflecting on Indore's cricketing culture.

Advertisement

Through a series of activations at iconic locations and media roadshows, the tour aims to give thousands of fans the opportunity to connect with the prized silverware ahead of the highly anticipated global showpiece. The tour will continue its journey across select cities in India and Sri Lanka, with Mumbai as its next stop.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place from 30 September to 2 November across DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts