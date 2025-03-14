New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 qualifiers will take place from April 9-19 in Pakistan, as per International Cricket Council (ICC).

All of the 15 games in the round-robin tournament will be played in Lahore, Pakistan. Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Stadium will be the two venues for the event all set to run from April 9-19.

The top two finishers in the event will seal their places for the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup in India, scheduled to be played in October and November this year.

The sixth edition of the qualifier features six sides, including four full members - Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Ireland.

The four teams were unable to secure a direct spot for the Cricket World Cup via the ICC Women's Championship, having finished in between seventh and 10th place in the standings.

Scotland and Thailand are the other two sides in the tournament, who feature on the basis of being the next two best-ranked sides in the ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings on October 28, 2024.

Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts India have already qualified for the World Cup by virtue of finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women's Championship (2023-25).

The action at the qualifier starts with a double-header on April 9, with hosts Pakistan taking on Ireland at Gaddafi, while West Indies match up against Scotland at LCCA.

The following day, Bangladesh and Thailand take on each other at LCCA.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice expects a highly competitive tournament.

"The six teams are just one step away from the Women's Cricket World Cup and I am sure they would be all geared up for the competition," he said as quoted by ICC.

"On behalf of the ICC, I would like to wish all the participating teams the very best of luck and hope to see some competitive cricket in Lahore as a build-up to the World Cup in India."

Some of the games to look forward to will be the Pakistan-West Indies clash on April 14, the European clash between Ireland and Scotland on 18 April, and the Pakistan-Bangladesh match-up on April 19.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 match schedule (day matches begin at 09h30 and day/night matches at 14h00 local time)

-Wednesday, April 9

Pakistan vs Ireland - Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

West Indies vs Scotland - LCCA (Day)

Thursday, April 10

Thailand vs Bangladesh - LCCA (Day)

Friday, April 11

Pakistan vs Scotland - LCCA (Day)

Ireland vs West Indies - Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

Sunday, April 13

Scotland vs Thailand - LCCA (Day)

Bangladesh vs Ireland - Gaddafi Stadium (Day-Night)

Monday, April 14

Pakistan vs West Indies - Gaddafi Stadium (Day-Night)

Tuesday, April 15

Thailand vs Ireland - LCCA (Day)

Scotland vs Bangladesh - Gaddafi Stadium (Day-Night)

Thursday, April 17

Bangladesh vs West Indies - LCCA (Day)

Pakistan vs Thailand - Gaddafi Stadium (Day-Night)

Friday, April 18

Ireland vs Scotland - Gaddafi Stadium (Day-Night)

Saturday, April 19

Pakistan vs Bangladesh - LCCA (Day)

West Indies vs Thailand - Gaddafi Stadium (Day-Night). (ANI)

