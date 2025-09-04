Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): The tickets for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup group stage fixtures in India and Sri Lanka are now accessible with an exclusive four-day pre-sale window, with tickets starting as affordable as Rs 100 in the first phase.

Tickets to all group stage fixtures in India and Sri Lanka became available for access with an exclusive four-day pre-sale window that is open from 7 pm on Thursday with Google Pay via Tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

The pre-sale Google Pay window follows the announcement last week of the ICC's landmark women's-only global partnership with Google, which will enhance fan engagement in women's cricket, as per the ICC.

Following the exclusive ticket sales window for Google Pay customers, the second phase of ticket sales will go live at 8 pm on Tuesday, 9 September. During this window, all fans can purchase tickets at Tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

In another major announcement, renowned Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal will be performing at the Grand Opening Ceremony in Guwahati ahead of the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka on 30 September.

Ghoshal, who has also voiced the tournament's unreleased official anthem "Bring it Home", will deliver a live performance supported by thematic visuals and on-ground activations.

The upcoming World Cup promises to be a major spectacle, marking the tournament's return to India after 12 years, where the eight teams will be competing for a record prize money pot totalling a staggering 13.88 million US Dollars.

Defending champions Australia will be gunning for their record-extending eighth title, having beaten England in the 2022 final. India will be aiming for their first title that too at home, after runners-up finishes in 2005 and 2017. (ANI)

