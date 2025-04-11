Lahore [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): Hosts Pakistan continued their impressive run at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier, making it two wins in two matches with a convincing victory over Scotland. Meanwhile, the West Indies held their nerve in a last-over thriller to clinch a narrow win against a spirited Ireland side, as per the official website of ICC.

With all six teams having now played at least one game, four of them returned to action on an eventful Day 3 of the tournament.

While Pakistan and Scotland had won their opening fixtures, West Indies and Ireland had dropped points.

Advertisement

Pakistan rose to the top of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier tally with their second win on a trot.

Chasing 187, the hosts closed the game with six wickets in hand, and have four points from two outings at the tournament.

Advertisement

Muneeba Ali (71) and Aliya Riaz (64) scored impressive half-centuries to seize a rain-affected game at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground.

Earlier, having won the toss, Pakistan elected to field first after rain had reduced the contest to 32 overs a side.

The hosts got off to a strong start with Sadia Iqbal and Diana Baig removing both the Scotland openers in quick succession in the powerplay.

Skipper Katherine Bryce then went on to construct a gritty knock of 91 runs off 96 deliveries, including 10 fours and a maximum.

Ailsa Lister (31) and Sarah Bruce (21) provided vital support before succumbing as Scotland got to 123/4 from 22.1 overs.

Four wickets down, Scotland were unable to make the most of the platform laid as Pakistan's bowling attack tightened the screws.

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana would lead the charge, nabbing a four-wicket haul as Scotland were restricted for 182/9.

Skipper Hayley Matthews led from the front, snapping four wickets, as the West Indies registered a thrilling win over Ireland.

Defending a target of 182, the Windies bowlers kept calm in a nervy affair to close out the game in the final over of a rain-shortened contest.

With Ireland having compiled 50 runs in the Powerplay, the West Indies skipper broke the deadlock, cleaning up her Irish counterpart Gaby Lewis before grabbing the catch of Orla Prendergast off her own bowling.

Matthews would eventually seal the deal for the Windies, nabbing the final wicket of Arlene Kelly to wrap up a six-run win.

While Amy Hunter (48) and Laura Delaney (32) were able to make a mark with the bat, Ireland were unable to close down the chase, despite having pushed the game in their favour with the ball.

With a loss in their opening game to Scotland, the Windies were on a hunt for a win to get back on track in the hunt for a Cricket World Cup spot.

The game was shortened to 33 overs a side owing to showers earlier in the day.

Batting first at the Gaddafi Stadium, Stefanie Taylor and Chinelle Henry (46 each), as well as Zaida James (36), helped avert an early collapse after Ireland removed in-form skipper Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph in the Powerplay.

The innings was stabilised by James, Taylor and Henry's contributions in the middle-order, but Jane Maguire ensured Ireland kept the runs in check, finishing with bowling figures of 3/35.

Also among the wickets were Orla Prendergast and Cara Murray, as West Indies posted 181/6. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)