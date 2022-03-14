ICC Women’s ODI World Cup: Australia hammer New Zealand

PTI

Wellington, March 13

Ellyse Perry, Tahila McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner’s impressive all-round display powered Australia to a crushing 141-run win over New Zealand, their third consecutive, in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup here today.

Perry (68 off 86) and McGrath (57 off 56) hit fine half-centuries before Gardner played an 18-ball 48-run cameo to help Australia post a challenging 269/8 after being asked to bat.

Defending the target, Australia dished out a cohesive bowling effort to bowl out New Zealand for 128 in 30.2 overs. Darcie Brown (3/22) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia while Amanda-Jade Wellington (2/34), Gardner (2/15), Perry (1/18), McGrath (1/17) and Megan Schutt (1/22) provided the perfect support.

Brief scores: Australia: 269/8 (Perry 68, McGrath 57, Gardner 48; Tahuhu 3/53); New Zealand: 128 all out in 30.2 overs (Satterthwaite 44; Brown 3/22, Gardner 2/15, Wellington 2/34). —