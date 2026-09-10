New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the nominees for the Player of the Month award for August, with Thailand’s Suleeporn Laomi and Nannapat Koncharoenkai shortlisted for the women’s honour alongside Isle of Man captain Lucy Barnett.

Barnett became the first player from the Isle of Man to feature in the shortlist for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award.

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Thailand’s Suleeporn Laomi impressed with her performances across both ODIs and T20Is during the month. The 28-year-old leg-spinner claimed four ODI wickets, including a match-winning spell of three for 27 in the final game of the series against Papua New Guinea as Thailand completed a 3-0 sweep.

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She continued her fine form in the Women’s Asia Cup T20, beginning the tournament with an impressive spell of three for 26 against India.

Her teammate Nannapat Koncharoenkai also earned a place on the shortlist after a consistent run with the bat. She was the leading run-scorer in Thailand’s T20I series against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby and also contributed in the following ODI series.

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Koncharoenkai scored 121 runs at a strike rate of 80.13 in ODIs and added 144 runs at a strike rate of 86.22 across four T20Is during the period.

Lucy Barnett, the opener and captain of Isle of Man, produced a remarkable month with both bat and ball. She scored 257 runs at an average of 128.5 and an impressive strike rate of 178.47 in four T20Is.

Her standout performance came against Norway, where she smashed an unbeaten 123 off 64 balls. Barnett finished as the leading run-scorer in the Continental Cup, helping her team reach the final.

The Isle of Man captain also contributed with the ball, taking four wickets with her off-spin bowling.

The ICC Player of the Month award winner will be decided through votes from fans and the ICC Voting Academy. (ANI)

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