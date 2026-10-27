Dubai [UAE], October 27 (ANI): A host of white-ball stars from India have been the big winners on the latest update to the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings. India have already clinched the three-game ICC Women's Championship series in Vadodara against Zimbabwe following consecutive victories in the opening two matches, with the side receiving strong contributions from a variety of their best players.

In the second match of the series, India had former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma, each scoring centuries, and the duo were rewarded with big gains on the updated rankings.

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Harmanpreet improves two spots to move to eighth on the rankings for ODI batters, while Deepti gains four spots to jump to 23rd overall on this list and two rungs to rise to fourth for ODI all-rounders. Deepti also gains one place to move to eighth for ODI bowlers, with teammate Kranti Gaud (up two spots to 25th), another Indian player, to make progress, as per the ICC.

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There is also a new career-best ranking for India youngster Pratika Rawal (up seven rungs to 21st) on the rankings for ODI batters, while Zimbabwe trio Modester Mupachikwa (up five spots to 39th), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (up four slots to 47th), and Beloved Biza (up 16 places to 56th) also make their way on this list.

There is also a change right at the top for ODI batters, with South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt re-claiming the No. 1 spot after India skipper Smriti Mandhana lost valuable ranking points for scores of 32 and zero in the two most recent fixtures against Zimbabwe.

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The news is good for India players on the updated T20I rankings, with Shafali Verma (up one spot to third) and Mandhana (up one place to fourth) both gaining one slot to make room on the list for T20I batters following the completion of their series with Zimbabwe.

There is further movement on the T20I rankings after the recent trans-Tasman series between Australia and New Zealand, with players from both sides making good ground across the three categories.

Ash Gardner rises nine spots to move to 19th for T20I batters, while Australian teammates Georgia Wareham (up four rungs to equal seventh) and Kim Garth (up five slots to equal 10th) make good ground on the list for T20I bowlers.

New Zealand will be buoyed by the efforts of Bree Illing (up six slots to 17th) and Nensi Patel (up places to 29th), with the duo making gains on the list for T20I bowlers following the Australia series. (ANI)

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