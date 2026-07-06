DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / ICC Women's T20WC: Australia skipper Molineux re-creates Warne's iconic Ashes celebration after title win

ICC Women's T20WC: Australia skipper Molineux re-creates Warne's iconic Ashes celebration after title win

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:03 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): Following her side's record extending seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup win, Australian skipper Sophie Molineux re-created late spin wizard Shane Warne's iconic celebration in the Lord's balcony on Sunday.

Advertisement

A half-century from the ultimate Aussie 'clutch-girl' Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield's fireworks helped Australian side mow down a modest 151 run target with seven wickets and 17 balls left.

Advertisement

After the match, Sophie, in pure jubilation, poured a bottle of beer on her head, much like a young Shane Warne, known for his love for alcohol, food, partying and for just being a mischievous character on and off the field. After sealing the 1997 Ashes in UK following a win at Trent Bridge, Warne was photographed pouring a bottle of beer on his head in the stadium's balcony.

Advertisement

Just like the late Aussie icon, Molineux was also seen celebrating with a stump holding a stump over head, as her teammates smiled and celebrated around her.

View this post on Instagram

Coming to the match, an unbeaten England was put to bat first and was reduced to 70/4. From there, skipper Nat Sciver Brunt (58* in 53 balls, with five fours) and Freya Kamp (44* in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) formed an 80-run stand, taking England to 150/4 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Kim Garth (1/20) and Molineux (1/32) were amongst the best bowlers, bowling their full four over quota.

During the chase, Australia lost Georgia Voll (9) early but knocks from Mooney (64 in 49 balls, with 10 fours) and Litchfield (48 in 35 balls, with six fours and two sixes) laid down a platform for Ellyse Perry (13*) and Ash Gardner (3*) to finish things off.

Mooney, the 'Player of the Match' continued her fantastic run in women's T20 WC knockouts, with 424 runs in 10 innings at an average of 70.66 and a strike rate of almost 133 with five fifties. With 238 runs in seven innings at an average of 47.6 and a strike rate of over 142, with three fifties, Mooney also bagged the 'Player of the Tournament' honours. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts