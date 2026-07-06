London [UK], July 6 (ANI): Following her side's record extending seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup win, Australian skipper Sophie Molineux re-created late spin wizard Shane Warne's iconic celebration in the Lord's balcony on Sunday.

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A half-century from the ultimate Aussie 'clutch-girl' Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield's fireworks helped Australian side mow down a modest 151 run target with seven wickets and 17 balls left.

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After the match, Sophie, in pure jubilation, poured a bottle of beer on her head, much like a young Shane Warne, known for his love for alcohol, food, partying and for just being a mischievous character on and off the field. After sealing the 1997 Ashes in UK following a win at Trent Bridge, Warne was photographed pouring a bottle of beer on his head in the stadium's balcony.

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Just like the late Aussie icon, Molineux was also seen celebrating with a stump holding a stump over head, as her teammates smiled and celebrated around her.

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Coming to the match, an unbeaten England was put to bat first and was reduced to 70/4. From there, skipper Nat Sciver Brunt (58* in 53 balls, with five fours) and Freya Kamp (44* in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) formed an 80-run stand, taking England to 150/4 in 20 overs.

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Kim Garth (1/20) and Molineux (1/32) were amongst the best bowlers, bowling their full four over quota.

During the chase, Australia lost Georgia Voll (9) early but knocks from Mooney (64 in 49 balls, with 10 fours) and Litchfield (48 in 35 balls, with six fours and two sixes) laid down a platform for Ellyse Perry (13*) and Ash Gardner (3*) to finish things off.

Mooney, the 'Player of the Match' continued her fantastic run in women's T20 WC knockouts, with 424 runs in 10 innings at an average of 70.66 and a strike rate of almost 133 with five fifties. With 238 runs in seven innings at an average of 47.6 and a strike rate of over 142, with three fifties, Mooney also bagged the 'Player of the Tournament' honours. (ANI)

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