London [UK], June 27 (ANI): Indian opener Shafali Verma is backing Women in Blue to beat Australia in their final league stage clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, acknowledging the world-class nature of the six-time champions, but also pointing that they have beaten them before.

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India, which sits in second place with three wins and a loss and six points, will get to know if they are semifinals-bound or not in their final league stage match against Australia at Lord's on Sunday. South Africa, sitting at third place with six points, also got one more match against a much-weaker Bangladesh side, so it would be important for India to seal a comprehensive win to book their semifinal spot.

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Speaking ahead of the game at JioStar's 'Match Centre Live', Shafali acknowledged India's away series win against Australia in T20Is by 2-1 earlier in February this year, admitting that win has given them a confidence boost.

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"Everyone knows Australia are a world-class team. But it's not like we haven't beaten them before. We recently beat them in a T20 series in Australia, and that gives us confidence. We have been playing against them for years now. We know their bowlers, their strengths, and their plans. So, we will keep things straightforward, which is important and back our own strengths. The more you overthink, the harder it gets," she said.

Shafali has been in a fine form in the tournament, scoring two fifties, but it started with a poor outing of just six runs against arch-rivals Pakistan. Shafali noted since then, she has "improved in her batting" and admitted to being too overthinking and planning too much.

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"A lot of things have improved in my batting. Before the Pakistan match, I was overthinking. I was planning too much, how I would play the first ball, what shot I would play off the second ball. But after that game, I realised that I do not need to complicate things. I just need to keep it simple. When I bat, I watch the ball and react. I don't plan too far ahead. That has helped me score runs more freely. Because of that change, I think I am getting good scores now. I am not putting too much pressure on myself. I will try to continue this approach in the must-win game against Australia as well," she said.

Shafali has so far made 145 runs in four matches in the tournament at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of over 157.60, and a best score of 55. This year in 15 T20Is, she has scored 405 runs at an average of 27.00 and a strike rate of over 148, with four fifties and a best score of 64.

The batter also said that she does not force her shots if they do not come off, focusing on strike rotation and goes for a ball only if it's in her hitting zone.

"If my shots are not coming off, I do not force them. I take singles and keep the scoreboard moving. I think batting is all about not complicating things. Keep it simple, take singles, rotate the strike, and play along the ground when needed. If the ball is in my hitting zone, I go for it. Otherwise, I respect the good deliveries and look for ones and twos. That is the approach I have learned over time. Do not try to hit every ball. Stay calm, watch the ball, and react. Whatever I have learned so far, this is what I have understood," she signed off. (ANI)

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