DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / ICC Women's WC: Australia-Sri Lanka clash abandoned due to rain

ICC Women's WC: Australia-Sri Lanka clash abandoned due to rain

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:15 PM Oct 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 4 (ANI): Australia and Sri Lanka shared a point each, after their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 fixture at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium was abandoned without a ball being bowled owing to rain in Colombo on Saturday.

Advertisement

The showers had delayed the toss, and the rain intensified soon after. With no signs of a slowdown, the two captains shook hands with the match being called off about two and a half hours after the scheduled start.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka will take some relief from the result, especially after their loss in the opening game against co-hosts India and with Australia coming into this clash as the favourites to win. Sri Lanka is still searching for their first ODI win against the defending champions, as per ICC.

Advertisement

With the two teams sharing a point each, Australia now sit atop the points table with three points, having won their tournament opener against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka opened their account in the ongoing tournament and are now fifth in the eight-team points table.

Australia had arrived into the contest on the back of an impressive result against White Ferns in their opening fixture with the defending champions looking in fine fettle as they clinched an 89-run triumph against New Zealand.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Sri Lanka were bested by India in the tournament's opening encounter in Guwahati, sealing a 59-run win (DLS method).

Sri Lanka will play their next match against England on October 11 after a 10-day break, having last played India in the World Cup opener on September 30.

Australia will continue stay in Colombo to face Pakistan on October 8 before heading to Visakhapatnam to play India on October 12. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts