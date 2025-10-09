Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): As India prepares for the ICC Women's World Cup clash against South Africa, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma is just four wickets away from becoming the second player from her team to reach the 150-wicket landmark in women's ODIs.

An undefeated India, after wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, will take on a motivated South Africa, who seem to have gotten over a horror ten-wicket loss to England while defending just 70 in the campaign opener, following a win over New Zealand, which saw Tazmin Brits smash a record-breaking ton. Deepti, who has had a fine tournament so far, will be the 'X' factor with her right-arm off-spin.

In 114 matches, Deepti has 146 wickets at an average of 27.92, with best figures of 6/20, including three five-wicket hauls. She is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in women's ODIs, with legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami (255 wickets in 204 matches at an average of 22.04) above her.

Deepti is so far the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with six scalps, three in each match at an average of just above 16 and best figures of 3/45, while also contributing 78 runs in two innings, with the best score of 53 against Sri Lanka.

Jhulan, notably, is also the highest-wicket-taker in all of women's ODI cricket.

Squads:

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav. (ANI)

