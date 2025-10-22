Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 21 (ANI): An all-round show from Marizanne Kapp was the highlight as South Africa beat Pakistan by 150 runs via the DLS method in their ICC Women's World Cup clash at Colombo on Tuesday.

Advertisement

With this win, SA stands at the top with five wins and a loss, giving them 10 points. Having lost four and two matches ending in a no result, Pakistan is at the bottom with just two points with their hopes absolutely shattered.

Advertisement

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first, and a wet outfield early on reduced the match to a 40-over-a-side affair.

Advertisement

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt continued her excellent form in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, joining the elite 1,000 World Cup runs club and surpassing Australian great Belinda Clark in the all-time ODI run-scorers list. Wolvaardt led from the front with a fine 82-ball 90, guiding her side to a commanding 312/9 in 40 overs, featuring ten boundaries and two sixes. With this knock, the South African skipper has now taken her overall ODI tally to 4,921 runs, becoming the sixth-highest run-getter in women's ODIs. She also became the eighth player to score over 1,000 runs in Women's World Cup history, having now accumulated 1,027 runs in 21 matches. Former Australian batter Clark scored 4844 ODI runs in her career.

Sune Luus (61 in 59 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Marizanne Kapp (68* in 43 balls, with six boundaries and three sixes), and Nadine de Klerk (41 in 16 balls, with three fours and four sixes) played quickfire knocks, propelling SA to 312/9 in 40 overs. Nashra Sandhu (3/45) and Sadia Iqbal (3/69) were the top bowlers for Pakistan.

Advertisement

In the run-chase, Pakistan faced rain interruptions as well, with their target first getting reduced to 262 runs in 25 overs and then 234 in 20 overs. Pakistan, who had lost four wickets for 35 in 10 overs, was always at a disadvantage and could only make 83/7 in their 20 overs, with Sidra Nawaz (22*) and Natalia Pervaiz (20) crossing the 20-run mark.

Kapp (3/20) was the top bowler for SA, while Nondumiso Shangase took two for 19 runs in four overs.

Kaap earned the 'Player of the Match' award for her outstanding all-round show, and SA got five successive wins in a World Cup for the first time.

Following the game, SA skipper Woolvardt called the wicket a great one and hailed Kaap and Nadine for their quickfire knocks.

"Sune batted well, we had a 100-run stand, and we finished strongly, so we ticked all the boxes. We thought seamers would be big upfront. Kappy and Aya were excellent, and taking a few wickets shifted the Duckworth-Lewis in our favour. Luckily, we played all 4 today, time-wise, otherwise Nadine would have bowled from a couple of steps or something. Obviously, they had to do some speed-bowling at the end there, but it is good they got a bowl."

Also, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana lamented that the bowlers did not perform well and the team needs to be more calm.

" We tried to bowl on the stumps and at good length, because of wet situations, the bowlers did not execute today. We still have a belief, because the pitch is good, the way they played, it was very easy, and the batters did not get the partnerships. We just need to believe in ourselves," she concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)