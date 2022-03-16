ICC Women’s World Cup: Calm before the storm

PTI

Mount Maunganui, March 15

Their confidence high after an impressive win over West Indies, India would look for much-needed consistency with the bat against a struggling England in their fourth league stage match of the ICC Women’s World Cup here tomorrow.

Currently placed third after a morale-boosting 155-run win against the Windies, India would like to keep the momentum going and maintain their stay in the top-four especially when they take on table-toppers Australia after England.

After an inexplicably slow performance against New Zealand where the Indian batters played out 162 dot balls, Smriti Mandhana (123 off 119 balls) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109 off 107) produced a splendid batting display, slamming twin centuries against West Indies to power India to their highest total (317/8) in the history of the showpiece event.

“I think for us, it is very important the way we performed in the last game, we just need to continue that, rather than thinking about what are your negatives and what are your positive points,” vice-captain Kaur told reporters on the eve of the game.

Openers Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia showed intent from the beginning, something coach Ramesh Powar had stressed upon ahead of the match.

Mandhana made a fluent 123 while Kaur brought up her fourth ton and the first since hitting the famous 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.

The duo will be eager to continue in the same vein as the race for the semifinals berths heats up.

However, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who has been elevated to the top, has to do more with the bat, as does skipper Mithali Raj, who has also been off the boil in recent times.

Young Richa Ghosh, who has been brilliant behind the wickets, has so far crumbled under the pressure with the bat. The 18-year-old is yet to replicate the sensational form she displayed against New Zealand last month.

India also have quality all-rounders with Sneh Rana and Puja Vastrakar displaying their ability to convert a poor show into a brilliant final outcome. — PTI

Aussies keep on rolling

Wellington: A dominant Australia confidently carried on their march towards a record seventh title as they pummelled West Indies by seven wickets in a lopsided league stage contest to register their fourth consecutive win at the ICC Women’s World Cup here today. West Indies, the 2013 runners-up, were no match for Australia as they were bundled out for a meagre 131 in 45.5 overs after opting to bat. Ellyse Perry (3/22) and Ashleigh Gardner (3/25) shared six wickets between them for Australia, while Jess Jonassen picked up two scalps giving away 18 runs. Opener Rachael Haynes hit a stylish 83 not out off 95 balls with the help of nine boundaries to anchor Australia’s chase after they suffered two early blows in the form of Alyssa Healy and Lanning.