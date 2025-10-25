Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Alana King's seven-wicket haul, the best-ever figures in Women's WC history and fine knocks by Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll stood out as Australia topped the ICC Women's World Cup table with a seven-wicket win over South Africa at Indore on Saturday.

With this victory, Australia has set up a semifinal clash against India on October 30 in Navi Mumbai during the second semifinal. While in the first semifinal, South Africa will be taking on two-time champions England in Guwahati on October 29.

Beth Mooney (42 in 41 balls) and Voll (38* in 38 balls, with seven fours) had steadied Australia's chase of 98 against South Africa after the loss of early wickets, reducing Australia to 11/2, as per ICC.

After a magnificent bowling display, the defending champions had lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay as the Proteas hit back with the ball.

Marizanne Kapp would break the deadlock by getting rid of Phoebe Litchfield in her opening spell. Meanwhile, Nadine de Klerk would hold on to an absolute stunner to send Ellyse Perry back in the hut off Masabata Klaas.

Earlier, Alana King (7/18) wreaked havoc with the ball, notching the best-ever figures by a bowler at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup as Australia restricted South Africa to 97 in their top-of-the-table clash in Indore.

Coming in to bowl at the other side of the powerplay, King dismantled the Proteas middle order, nabbing a seven-wicket haul, first-ever for Australia women, to put the defending champions in firm control after they won the toss and elected to field first at the Holkar Stadium.

The leggie would get the better of Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (29 in 17 balls, with seven fours), Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, and finally Nadine de Klerk.

Starting off the game, Megan Schutt clinched the all-important wicket of Laura Wolvaardt (31 in 26 balls, with seven fours) in her opening burst to prove Australia with an early breakthrough.

Soon after, Kim Garth removed Tazmin Brits to provide the defending champions with their second wicket in the powerplay during an important top of the table contest.

With King trapping the Proteas in a tizzy with her tweakers, Ash Gardner also came into play with her spin, cleaning up Ayabonga Khaka to make it nine wickets for Australia.

But it was the star of the show, King, who wrapped up the innings by getting one through de Klerk to complete her seven-for.

The high-on-confidence Australia have had an unbeaten World Cup campaign so far, consisting of a record run-chase against India, with different match-winners stepping up for the team across the league stage. South Africa, on the other hand, started the tournament with a mammoth loss at the hands of England but have risen to the occasion, clinching five successive wins, which including a couple of thrilling finishes against India and Bangladesh. (ANI)

