 ICC World Cup 2023: Around India in 46 days : The Tribune India

ICC World Cup 2023: Around India in 46 days

Hosts to play at nine venues; Ahmedabad to host India-Pakistan game and final

ICC World Cup 2023: Around India in 46 days

Former players Virender Sehwag and Muttiah Muralitharan during the announcement of the match schedule in Mumbai. PTI



NEW DELHI, June 27

The ODI World Cup will begin on October 5 with England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad and the same venue hosting the final on November 19, organisers said today, with the schedule for the showpiece in India also confirming Pakistan’s participation.

The fixtures were revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during an event in Mumbai, less than four months before the start of the 50-over tournament, with the delay partly due to sour political relations between India and Pakistan.

India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in August-September triggered the latest dispute between the bitter neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.

Pakistan responded by threatening to boycott the World Cup if they were not allowed to stage at least some matches of the Asia Cup on home soil.

India’s matches

vs Australia

October 8, Chennai

vs Afghanistan

October 11 New Delhi

vs Pakistan

October 15, Ahmedabad

vs Bangladesh

October 19, Pune

vs New Zealand

October 22, Dharamsala

vs England

October 29, Lucknow

vs Qualifier

November 2, Mumbai

vs South Africa

November 5, Kolkata

vs Qualifier

November 11, Bengaluru

The stalemate was finally resolved this month when Pakistan agreed to split matches with Sri Lanka, where India will play their Asia Cup matches.

South Asia’s arch-rivals meet in the tournament’s most anticipated match on October 15 in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium – the biggest cricket venue in the world by capacity.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) added a caveat saying they would still need government clearance for any tour to India, including World Cup match venues.

“We are liaising with our government for guidance,” PCB Communications Director Sami Ul Hasan said in a statement. “This position is consistent to what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback.”

India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time champions Australia in Chennai.

England’s opener against New Zealand is a rematch of the 2019 final in which England prevailed via a now-scrapped boundary count rule. Among the other key fixtures, 1992 champions Pakistan meet Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, while England take on South Africa the following day in Mumbai.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he was looking forward to the atmosphere at the match with India in Chennai.

“You know there’s going to be big crowds, but no bigger than playing India at home in a World Cup game, so that’s going to be exciting for us,” he said. “It will be a huge challenge, they’re a top-class team but if you want to win a World Cup you’re going to have to be better than everyone else, so why not take on India straight up?”

The first semifinal will take place on November 15 in Mumbai with Kolkata hosting the second the following day. — Reuters

PCB unsure about WC appearance

New Delhi/Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still apprehensive about sending its team to India for the ODI World Cup but ICC is “confident” that the Babar Azam-led team will compete in the 50-over showpiece. PCB did not want to play Afghanistan on a spin-friendly track in Chennai and also wanted to avoid facing Australia in Bengaluru. Soon after the announcement, the PCB made it clear that its participation will be subject to the government clearance. “Our participation in the World Cup and us playing in Ahmedabad or in Mumbai if we qualify for semifinals will all be dependent on government clearance,” said a PCB official. PTI

Straight drives

  • The World Cup begins with a rematch between the 2019 finalists — New Zealand taking on England — in Ahmedabad
  • The format, same as it was in 2019, will see 10 teams playing each other once in the league phase and the top four qualifying for the semifinals
  • If India qualify for the semifinals, that game will be held in Mumbai, unless their opposition is Pakistan, in which case the game will be played in Kolkata

Numbers game

10 Cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune — have been selected to host the matches over a span of 46 days

9 India will play their pool matches at 9 venues. Australia are playing at eight venues, while Pakistan are playing in only five cities

6 Of the total matches — 45 league and three knockout — only six will start at 10:30am. All other will be Day-Night games starting at 2pm

100 The schedule announcment comes just 100 days before the start of the tournament. In comparison, schedules for the previous two editions were released more than 12 months in advance

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation EXPLAINER

Southwest Monsoon: El Nino may start showing effect around first week of July

2
Delhi

5 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case in Delhi

3
Patiala

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

4
World

‘Unacceptable’: White House on online harassment of WSJ journalist who questioned PM Modi on minorities’ rights

5
Punjab

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting ODI World Cup matches

6
Nation

If one family can't run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

7
Pollywood

Dharmedra remembers his mother, recites poem 'main apne kamre mein gumsum, tanha, udaas betha tha'

8
Patiala

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

9
Punjab

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab’s biggest heist

10
Nation

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

Trump sues E Jean Carroll for defamation after jury finds he sexually abused her

Trump sues E Jean Carroll for defamation after jury finds he sexually abused her

Trump's counterclaim against Carroll in Manhattan federal co...

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

Canada's Ministry of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship ...

PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition

PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition

‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of ‘irregularities’ in house repair

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of ‘irregularities’ in house repair

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay


Cities

View All

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes win1 gold, 3 bronze medals in Germany

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

Home composting way forward, say Chandigarh residents

Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

Gurugram bars plying of non-motorised vehicles during rain

Ranjit Singh heritage centre to come up in Delhi

Hit by scooter, woman dies, rider arrested

Woman, paramour held for husband's murder

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp