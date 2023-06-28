ICC World Cup 2023: Around India in 46 days

NEW DELHI, June 27

The ODI World Cup will begin on October 5 with England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad and the same venue hosting the final on November 19, organisers said today, with the schedule for the showpiece in India also confirming Pakistan’s participation.

The fixtures were revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during an event in Mumbai, less than four months before the start of the 50-over tournament, with the delay partly due to sour political relations between India and Pakistan.

India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in August-September triggered the latest dispute between the bitter neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.

Pakistan responded by threatening to boycott the World Cup if they were not allowed to stage at least some matches of the Asia Cup on home soil.

India’s matches vs Australia October 8, Chennai vs Afghanistan October 11 New Delhi vs Pakistan October 15, Ahmedabad vs Bangladesh October 19, Pune vs New Zealand October 22, Dharamsala vs England October 29, Lucknow vs Qualifier November 2, Mumbai vs South Africa November 5, Kolkata vs Qualifier November 11, Bengaluru

The stalemate was finally resolved this month when Pakistan agreed to split matches with Sri Lanka, where India will play their Asia Cup matches.

South Asia’s arch-rivals meet in the tournament’s most anticipated match on October 15 in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium – the biggest cricket venue in the world by capacity.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) added a caveat saying they would still need government clearance for any tour to India, including World Cup match venues.

“We are liaising with our government for guidance,” PCB Communications Director Sami Ul Hasan said in a statement. “This position is consistent to what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback.”

India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time champions Australia in Chennai.

England’s opener against New Zealand is a rematch of the 2019 final in which England prevailed via a now-scrapped boundary count rule. Among the other key fixtures, 1992 champions Pakistan meet Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, while England take on South Africa the following day in Mumbai.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he was looking forward to the atmosphere at the match with India in Chennai.

“You know there’s going to be big crowds, but no bigger than playing India at home in a World Cup game, so that’s going to be exciting for us,” he said. “It will be a huge challenge, they’re a top-class team but if you want to win a World Cup you’re going to have to be better than everyone else, so why not take on India straight up?”

The first semifinal will take place on November 15 in Mumbai with Kolkata hosting the second the following day. — Reuters

PCB unsure about WC appearance

New Delhi/Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still apprehensive about sending its team to India for the ODI World Cup but ICC is “confident” that the Babar Azam-led team will compete in the 50-over showpiece. PCB did not want to play Afghanistan on a spin-friendly track in Chennai and also wanted to avoid facing Australia in Bengaluru. Soon after the announcement, the PCB made it clear that its participation will be subject to the government clearance. “Our participation in the World Cup and us playing in Ahmedabad or in Mumbai if we qualify for semifinals will all be dependent on government clearance,” said a PCB official. PTI

Straight drives

The World Cup begins with a rematch between the 2019 finalists — New Zealand taking on England — in Ahmedabad

The format, same as it was in 2019, will see 10 teams playing each other once in the league phase and the top four qualifying for the semifinals

If India qualify for the semifinals, that game will be held in Mumbai, unless their opposition is Pakistan, in which case the game will be played in Kolkata

Numbers game

10 Cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune — have been selected to host the matches over a span of 46 days

9 India will play their pool matches at 9 venues. Australia are playing at eight venues, while Pakistan are playing in only five cities

6 Of the total matches — 45 league and three knockout — only six will start at 10:30am. All other will be Day-Night games starting at 2pm

100 The schedule announcment comes just 100 days before the start of the tournament. In comparison, schedules for the previous two editions were released more than 12 months in advance