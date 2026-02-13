New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The ICC's Cricket 4 Good initiative has delivered a series of cricket clinics during the International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup 2026, engaging young fans across multiple locations as part of the ICC's global community outreach program.

Delivered alongside the tournament and featuring teams participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the clinics provided children with opportunities to engage directly with international players, develop cricketing skills, and experience the confidence, joy, and life values that sport brings, according to a release.

The sessions reflect the ICC's commitment to harnessing the power and reach of cricket to create a positive and lasting impact on children and families worldwide.

At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Cricket 4 Good clinic, in partnership with Team India, offered children a memorable and immersive cricketing experience.

They participated in interactive on-field activities, learned basic cricket skills, and engaged closely with the players during a special meet-and-greet session.

The clinic also included photo opportunities and informal interactions, giving young fans a rare chance to connect with their heroes and experience the values of teamwork, confidence, and sportsmanship firsthand.

The Mumbai venue also hosted a Cricket 4 Good clinic with Team USA, England, West Indies & Nepal, where children participated in cricket-based activities and enjoyed meet-and-greet interactions with the players.

In Chennai, the Cricket 4 Good programme featured clinics with Afghanistan players at the High Performance Centre and with New Zealand players at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Players from both teams spent time playing cricket with children and engaging in informal interactions, and the New Zealand clinic also welcomed children with special needs, reflecting the initiative's inclusive focus.

The clinics continued at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, where children connected with the Italy team through cricket-based activities, and at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, where young fans interacted with the Namibia team, enjoying the opportunity to play cricket and spend time with the players.

In Colombo, Cricket 4 Good clinics were delivered across several venues. At the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, children participated in sessions with Oman, while the Colombo Cricket Club Ground hosted a clinic with Pakistan. A further clinic was held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, where Australia engaged with young fans through cricket activities and meet-and-greet sessions.

Cricket 4 Good is the ICC's global Corporate Social Responsibility initiative and umbrella programme for community outreach, reflecting the ICC's ongoing commitment to the Spirit of Cricket and its vision of making cricket the world's favourite sport.

Delivered in partnership with UNICEF, the initiative supports children's rights, inclusion, and wellbeing, and works across key focus areas including nutrition and child development, water, sanitation, and hygiene, quality education, adolescent empowerment, child protection, and child health.

Through Cricket 4 Good, the ICC and UNICEF continue to leverage the platform of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, while also working with local community organisations and partners to deliver activities that extend beyond tournaments, creating lasting, meaningful impact for children and families around the world. (ANI)

