ICC’s pink ball trial for day Tests gets thumbs up from Gambhir

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir backed the ICC's plan to allow the switching of the ball from red to pink during day Tests to improve the chances of a result in cases of bad light or inclement weather playing spoilsport.

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"I love that because I've always believed that if there's an opportunity to get a result, you should always have that opportunity," he said.

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"Imagine if you are playing the last Test match before the World Test Championship final and you have the chance to win that Test match to qualify, and because of bad light, it's not happening. So I'm all for it," he added.

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The move, though, would need prior agreement from both captains. "This might be a problem for the players to adjust, but as a coach, I would love to see a result instead of it being called off owing to poor light," he said.

Gambhir said he is optimistic about India qualifying for the WTC final. "The WTC cycle is very important, and I am always optimistic because I know the kind of quality we have and the kind of talent we have. I don't think there is any reason not to believe that we cannot win the World Test Championship and that is what not only we but everyone sitting in the dressing room believes," he said.

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In their last home Test series, against South Africa, India were whitewashed 2-0. They are currently sixth on the WTC table having played nine games. "Nine Tests are nothing, considering the vast WTC cycle. We may have an odd bad series here and there but we know the kind of talent we have," he said.