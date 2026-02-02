Ice Hockey League Season 3: Kangs Sing edge past table-toppers Humas Warriors

Leh (Ladakh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Defending Champions Kangs Sang faced the table toppers Humas Warriors on Day 5 of the Ice Hockey League Season 3 at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, Leh on Monday, organised in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh.

With a close competition. Kangs Sing sealed the win with a late goal in the final 30 seconds. Earlier in the day, Shakar Chiktan Royals secured a victory, United Nubra registered their first win of the season, and Changathang Shans posted the day's highest score, as per a press release.

Shakar Chiktan Royals opened Day 5 with a 3-1 win over Purig Warriors. Captain Shabir Shah put the Royals ahead with a tap-in in the third minute, before Sajjad Jr equalised soon after. Ashiq Hussain restored the lead with a sprint through the Purig defence, sending the Royals into the third period in front. Ashiq then added his second midway through the 13th minute, converting the rebound from his initial effort after it came off the goalkeeper's pads to seal the result.

United Nubra registered their first win of the League against Changla Blasters. Stanzin Chotak opened the scoring for United Nubra with a tap-in midway through the first period. Stanzin Norboo levelled in the final minute, but Rigzin Norboo restored Nubra's lead with a wrist-flick in the last 20 seconds to make it 2-1 at the break. Changla drew level again through Konchok Namdol's tap-in. Rigzin Norboo then scored his second in the fifth minute with a wrist shot from centre, sealing a 3-2 win for United Nubra.

Changathang Shans defeated Sham Wolves 7-2 in the next game. Chamba Tsetan opened the scoring with a tap-in, before Rigzin Chosphel added a second. Tsering Norboo then made it 3-0. Stanzin Jambal scored twice, with Padma Namgyal adding a wrist shot and Rinchen Gurmet scoring the final goal to take the Shans to seven. Sham Wolves replied through Jigmet Chotar's flick and Urgain Chosjor's drag shot, but could not close the deficit.

The day's final fixture saw defending champions Kangs Sing edge runners-up Humas Queens 3-2. Kangs took the lead through Stanzin Chozang's drag shot, before Waseem Bilal levelled. Stanzin Phuntsog restored Kangs' advantage with a tap-in, but Bilal struck again to make it 2-2. The game remained level into the closing minute, when Amir Din scored the winner with 30 seconds left to secure the result for Kangs.

The league action is set to resume on Tuesday, February 03, 2026, with a four-game schedule. The day kicks off with United Nubra taking on Shakar Chiktan Royals. The second game will feature the Zanskar Chadar Tamers battling the Maryul Spawo. Following this, Purig Warriors will face Kharu Falcons and the day's final game pits Humas Warriors against the Changla Blasters.

The Ice Hockey League Season 3, sponsored by Royal Enfield, continues to gather momentum as teams navigate a demanding league phase across the men's and women's categories, with performances steadily shaping the narrative of the season. (ANI)

