"Ice in his veins": Steven Harmison feels Jofra Archer can handle pressure in Ashes series

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Former England seamer Steven Harmison believes seamer Jofra Archer has the temperament to thrive under pressure on his international return. Speaking on SENQ Breakfast, Ponting said the England pacer's composure makes him the ideal man for big moments, adding that "if anyone can handle it, it's the guy from Barbados."

During the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy earlier this year, Archer returned to the Test fold after four years of absence in the Third Test at Lord's in the inaugural edition of the tournament against India. Missing from red-ball action for a long time, the 30-year-old endured a period during which injuries constantly plagued him, especially a recurring stress fracture in his right elbow.

Speaking at SENQ Breakfast about Jofra Archer, Steven Harmison said, "It will be nerve-wracking, it will be difficult, but I tell you what, if there's anybody in world cricket who could probably handle that, it's the guy from Barbados. It will be Jofra Archer because he's just got ice in his veins, and I'm sure he'll be ready if Ben Stokes wins the toss, decides to bowl first and throws the ball to Archer. I've got a funny feeling that'll be closer to off stump than mine went. It's a thing I think Jofra Archer will relish."

The Ashes series between Australia and England for the 2025-26 season will begin from November 21, with the first Test to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth. The opening match will run until November 25. The second Test, a day-night encounter, is scheduled from December 4 to 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Action will then move to the Adelaide Oval for the third Test, scheduled to take place from December 17 to 21. The fourth Test will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 25 to 29. The series will conclude with the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), scheduled to run from January 4 to 8. (ANI)

