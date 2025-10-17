DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Ice in his veins": Steven Harmison feels Jofra Archer can handle pressure in Ashes series

"Ice in his veins": Steven Harmison feels Jofra Archer can handle pressure in Ashes series

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251017180905
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Former England seamer Steven Harmison believes seamer Jofra Archer has the temperament to thrive under pressure on his international return. Speaking on SENQ Breakfast, Ponting said the England pacer's composure makes him the ideal man for big moments, adding that "if anyone can handle it, it's the guy from Barbados."

Advertisement

During the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy earlier this year, Archer returned to the Test fold after four years of absence in the Third Test at Lord's in the inaugural edition of the tournament against India. Missing from red-ball action for a long time, the 30-year-old endured a period during which injuries constantly plagued him, especially a recurring stress fracture in his right elbow.

Advertisement

Speaking at SENQ Breakfast about Jofra Archer, Steven Harmison said, "It will be nerve-wracking, it will be difficult, but I tell you what, if there's anybody in world cricket who could probably handle that, it's the guy from Barbados. It will be Jofra Archer because he's just got ice in his veins, and I'm sure he'll be ready if Ben Stokes wins the toss, decides to bowl first and throws the ball to Archer. I've got a funny feeling that'll be closer to off stump than mine went. It's a thing I think Jofra Archer will relish."

Advertisement

The Ashes series between Australia and England for the 2025-26 season will begin from November 21, with the first Test to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth. The opening match will run until November 25. The second Test, a day-night encounter, is scheduled from December 4 to 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Action will then move to the Adelaide Oval for the third Test, scheduled to take place from December 17 to 21. The fourth Test will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 25 to 29. The series will conclude with the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), scheduled to run from January 4 to 8. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts