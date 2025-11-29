DT
Home / Sports / "I'd like to win as many matches as possible": Deepti Sharma after UPW pick

"I'd like to win as many matches as possible": Deepti Sharma after UPW pick

ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma expressed pride in representing UP Warriorz (UPW) after her services were secured by the franchise for a whopping Rs 3.20 crore in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction. She said she aims to play well and help the team win as many matches as possible in the 2026 season.

Deepti became the most expensive buy at the auction. Speaking to ANI, Deepti said she is very happy with the team's move but doesn't focus on the price tag. She expressed pride in representing UP Warriorz, especially being from Agra.

"It feels good, and I am very happy. To be honest, I don't focus on it much. I just want to play my best cricket and play for the franchise. It feels good to play for the UP Warriors. It feels good to play for the UP Warriors, especially since I am from Agra. I would like to play good matches and win as many matches as possible," the Indian all-rounder said.

Deepti, who played a key role in India's recent ICC ODI Women's World Cup triumph, was named Player of the Tournament and is expected to be a vital part of the UPW setup. She also finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 wickets.

UPW also strengthened their squad with the additions of Australia's Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield and Deandra Dottin, giving their batting a formidable lineup. Their spin department has been bolstered by Sophie Ecclestone, while the pace attack gains depth with Shikha Pandey and promising talents like Kranti Goud and Kiran Navgire. UPW appear to have opted for a powerful blend of experience and youth.

UPW squad for WPL 2026:

Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, KP Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Shweta Sehrawat, CL Tryon, SL Meena, TG Norris, Trisha Gongadi, SR Giri, Simran Shaikh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

