DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / IDCA announces squad for tour of UAE

IDCA announces squad for tour of UAE

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has announced its squad for the upcoming 3-Match T20I Deaf Cricket Series between the IDCA Deaf Team and the Inclusive Warriors Deaf Dubai Team, scheduled to be held from December 11 to 13 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per a release from IDCA.

Advertisement

The All-IDCA Men's Selection Committee has selected the following players to represent India in this

Advertisement

exciting international series.

Advertisement

Squad of IDCA Deaf team: Virender Singh (Captain) (Himachal Pradesh), Shariq Majeed Ganie (Jammu& Kashmir), R Yashwanth Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Santosh Kumar Mohapatra (Odisha), Aswin Kaliaperumal (Wicketkeeper) (Tamil Nadu), Rahul Vaghamshi (Gujarat), Ihjas Pattappil (Kerala), Samiullah Khan Ansar Khan Pathan (Wicketkeeper) (Maharashtra), Pranil More (Maharashtra), Viraj Kolte (Maharashtra), Jigar Thakkar (Gujarat), Vaibhav Paranjpe (Madhya Pradesh), Deepak Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Fahimuddin (Delhi).

Support Staff: Mukesh Kumar (Manager), Asheesh Bajpai (Assistant manager), Dev Dutt (Head coach), Santosh Kumar Rai (Mentor), Mohd Imran (Fitness trainer), Sharad Mudgal (Interpreter) (ISL). (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts