IDCA announces squad for tour of UAE

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has announced its squad for the upcoming 3-Match T20I Deaf Cricket Series between the IDCA Deaf Team and the Inclusive Warriors Deaf Dubai Team, scheduled to be held from December 11 to 13 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per a release from IDCA.

The All-IDCA Men's Selection Committee has selected the following players to represent India in this

exciting international series.

Squad of IDCA Deaf team: Virender Singh (Captain) (Himachal Pradesh), Shariq Majeed Ganie (Jammu& Kashmir), R Yashwanth Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Santosh Kumar Mohapatra (Odisha), Aswin Kaliaperumal (Wicketkeeper) (Tamil Nadu), Rahul Vaghamshi (Gujarat), Ihjas Pattappil (Kerala), Samiullah Khan Ansar Khan Pathan (Wicketkeeper) (Maharashtra), Pranil More (Maharashtra), Viraj Kolte (Maharashtra), Jigar Thakkar (Gujarat), Vaibhav Paranjpe (Madhya Pradesh), Deepak Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Fahimuddin (Delhi).

Support Staff: Mukesh Kumar (Manager), Asheesh Bajpai (Assistant manager), Dev Dutt (Head coach), Santosh Kumar Rai (Mentor), Mohd Imran (Fitness trainer), Sharad Mudgal (Interpreter) (ISL). (ANI)

