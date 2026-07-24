"Ideal culmination of my career": Klopp after Germany appointment

Berlin [Germany], July 24 (ANI): Germany have officially appointed Jurgen Klopp as the national team head coach until the 2030 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held across Spain, Portugal and Morocco, according to Goal.com.

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Speaking at a press conference after his appointment, Klopp described the role as the ideal culmination of his career and said he would devote all his energy to the job.

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"This represents the ideal culmination of my career, of my life, of my professional life. I will devote all my energy to this role," the manager said at a press conference, as quoted by Goal.com.

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Klopp also made it clear that he would leave the position if the German Football Federation no longer wanted him to continue or if his family were not given privacy.

"It is a tremendous honour, and I will be paid very well for it, but on the day you say you no longer want me, I will leave without asking for severance pay. If the Federation says 'this is not how we want to carry on', I will leave. If you behave badly and do not leave my family in peace, I will leave in that case too."

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The former Liverpool manager also called for support from everyone involved in the journey, including the media, and urged greater fairness in reporting.

"In the journey we are about to undertake we will need you as well: it would be important if in the future, in the way things are reported, there were greater fairness and overly hasty judgements were avoided."

Klopp has signed a deal with the four-time champions that runs till the 2030 WC end, as per Goal.com. With him succeeding Julian Nagelsmann, the speculation over who will take over the German side is over, having been reported as the top candidate to replace Nagelsmann since Germany was knocked out of the tournament with a loss to Paraguay via penalties by 5-4. (ANI)

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