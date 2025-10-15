New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The upcoming ODI series against Australia will see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reunite in India colours for the first time since announcing their retirement from Test cricket earlier this summer. The series will mark a fresh chapter for the two Indian stalwarts as they look to make an impact in the build-up to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes both Kohli and Rohit will be eager to make their presence felt with the bat, adding that their experience and hunger will be key for India going forward.

"(Virat Kohli is) a master chaser, and Rohit is explosive at the top. They feel they've got enough cricket in them," Shastri told Fox Sports, as quoted by the official website of ICC.

Shastri emphasised that the duo's mindset, fitness, and love for the game will determine how long they continue to represent India in limited-overs cricket.

"It depends how hungry you are, how fit you are, whether that passion for the game is still there. With their experience, it'll come in very handy," he said.

The former coach, however, urged the two veterans to approach things step by step, keeping their focus on one assignment at a time.

"I would say take it one series at a time. It's still a long way to go," Shastri added.

With Kohli and Rohit now having stepped away from the longest format, Shastri admitted that their form and will play a decisive role in shaping their ODI future.

"Hopefully, if they have a good one here, that should keep them in a good state of mind, thinking of South Africa," he said.

"If they're not enjoying it, if the form is not good, they might pull the plug themselves," Shastri noted.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla dismissed speculation that the upcoming ODI series against Australia would mark the final international appearance of batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, stating that the decision to retire lies solely with the players.

While Rohit and Virat have been selected for Australia tour keeping the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 in the mind, the promotion of Shubman Gill to ODI captaincy and presence/success of players like Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Tilak Varma in the recent India A series against Australia at home have raised eyebrows over the future of 'Ro-Ko', who would be 40 and 39 respectively when the tournament comes in 2027.

Rohit is India's fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 11,168 runs in 273 matches and 268 innings, averaging 48.76, including 32 centuries, 58 fifties, and a best score of 264. This year in eight ODIs, Rohit has scored 302 runs at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of 108.24, with a century and fifty each and a best score of 119.

Virat, on the other hand, is India's second-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 14,181 runs in 302 matches and 290 innings at an average of 57.88, a strike rate of over 93, with 51 centuries and 74 fifties. His best score is 183. In seven ODIs this year, the superstar has made 275 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.83, with a century and two fifties to his name and a best score of 100*.

Both will be in action during the ODIs in Australia, starting from October 19, having retired from Tests and T20Is and now being exclusively ODI players. (ANI)

