New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): As the Indian men’s Kabaddi team prepares to represent the country at the upcoming 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, Aslam Inamdar and debutant Devank Dalal believe the responsibility of playing for India should be embraced without the burden of pressure, with the team determined to bring home another gold medal.

The Indian men’s team will begin its Asian Games campaign against hosts Japan on September 21, before facing South Korea on September 22, Bangladesh on September 23 and Chinese Taipei on September 24 in Group A, according to a release.

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The semi-finals will take place on September 25, with the gold medal match scheduled for September 26.

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For Devank Dalal, the Asian Games will mark his first appearance for India at a major international multi-sport event. The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12’s second-highest scoring raider, with 271 raid points, said the opportunity has brought with it a greater sense of responsibility.

“This is my first time going to the Asian Games. I am happy for myself, my family and my coach. I am happy for everyone. Now that I am going, my responsibilities have increased. I will have to bring gold for India. If India has chosen me, I will have to do it,” said Dalal, as quoted by the release.

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The 23-year-old, however, believes the expectations surrounding the Indian team should be viewed as responsibility rather than pressure. “You don’t have to take pressure. Pressure and responsibility are two different things. Here, there is only responsibility, not pressure. We don’t believe that pressure is a thing. If you take pressure, you won’t be able to play. If you don’t play, how will India win? We will play without pressure and win,” he stated.

Aslam Inamdar, who was part of India’s gold-medal winning team at the 2022 Asian Games, believes the current squad has developed strong chemistry through its experience together in the Pro Kabaddi League and during the national camps.

“There is a very good bonding with the team. Because all of them are our stars. They are the captains of every team in PKL. We had a very good experience in PKL. They had a very good game in PKL. There is a good bonding with the Indian team,” said Inamdar.

Inamdar also highlighted the role of the experienced players in helping the younger members of the squad approach their first international assignment with confidence. “The young players like Ayaan, Ankit, Rahul, etc. They have a lot of experience in PKL and Nationals. But the international match is a little different. So, consistency is very important. So, they are told to play the game with a free mind… Feel proud to represent the country and fight for gold,” he signed off.

Indian Men’s Kabaddi Team for 2026 Asian Games:

Sunil Kumar (captain)

Pawan Sehrawat

Ankit Jaglan

Aslam Inamdar

Ashu Malik

Ayan Lohchab

Devank Dalal

Arjun Deshwal

Jaideep Dahiya

Rahul Sethpal

Gaurav Khatri

Sumit Sangwan. (ANI)

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