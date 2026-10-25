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Home / Sports / If it was up to me, it wouldn't have ended like this: James Anderson on his Lancashire exit

If it was up to me, it wouldn't have ended like this: James Anderson on his Lancashire exit

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ANI
Updated At : 05:52 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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London [UK], October 25 (ANI): Legendary seamer James Anderson has admitted that his departure from Lancashire was not his preferred outcome, expressing disappointment over the development.

The 44-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2026 season as captain, claiming 50 wickets at an average of 17 despite Lancashire’s struggles in Division Two of the County Championship.

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However, Lancashire have decided not to offer Anderson a new contract for the 2027 season, bringing his 25-year association with the club to an end.

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Anderson said representing Lancashire for 25 years was a dream come true, adding that playing at Old Trafford and captaining the club were among his most cherished memories.

He admitted he would have preferred a different ending but wished the players and fans the best for the future.

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“I’ve supported Lancashire since I was a kid, and so to get to play for them for 25 years was a dream come true. I have always found it special walking out to play at Old Trafford and have some incredible memories of doing so, including the honour of being captain - if it was up to me it wouldn’t have ended like this, but I wish the players and fans all the best for the future,” Anderson said in an Instagram post.

Anderson is England’s leading Test wicket-taker and the most successful fast bowler in the format’s history, having claimed 704 wickets in 188 matches before retiring from international cricket in 2024. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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