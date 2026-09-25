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Home / Sports / "If only her father were alive, joy would have been greater": Seema's mother after Asian Games bronze

"If only her father were alive, joy would have been greater": Seema's mother after Asian Games bronze

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Following Seema Kumari's bronze medal win in the women's 10,000m event at the Asian Games, the athlete's family reflected on her passion for sports since childhood and the hardships she faced in her journey towards the podium.

Seema Kumari clinched the bronze medal in the women's 10,000m event at the ongoing Asian Games, while compatriot Asha Ilango narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the women's triple jump, finishing fourth, with Niharika Vashisht ending the event in 10th place.

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Seema remained in the medal hunt till the very end as Winfred Yavi and Nozomi Tanaka battled it out in a sprint finish for the gold and silver medals. Seema pulled clear of the chasing pack in the final stages to secure third place and add another medal to India's athletics tally. Winfred Yavi clinched the gold medal with a time of 32:39.18, while Japan's Nozomi Tanaka finished second in 32:41.54 to take silver. India's Seema Kumari secured the bronze medal, clocking 32:50.05 in the women's 10,000m final.

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Speaking to ANI, Seema's mother said, "She had a huge passion for sports since childhood. She was determined to make it; she was absolutely set on it. She wouldn’t listen to anyone. She was determined to pursue it. It brings me great joy. When she was in the 7th grade, her father passed away. If only her father were alive, the joy would have been even greater."

Her brother Raj Kumar also said that the family is overjoyed and the villagers have gathered to celebrate her win.

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"We are so happy; in fact, we are so elated that we feel like singing and dancing...Seema has been passionate about running since childhood. She was also good in studies. There are not much facilities here. She would run on roads and a small school ground. She has made her country proud and we cannot wait to welcome her," he signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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