DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "If parents hadn't supported me, I wouldn't be here today": Sonam Maskar after Asian Games shooting silver

"If parents hadn't supported me, I wouldn't be here today": Sonam Maskar after Asian Games shooting silver

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:37 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 20 (ANI): Indian shooter Sonam Maskar expressed pride after winning the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games 2026, thanking her family, sponsors, federation and the Sports Authority of India for their support.

Speaking to ANI after the medal-winning performance on Sunday, Sonam said the achievement was a special moment for her and the country.

Advertisement

"First of all, I feel really good. It's a very proud moment for me, for my family, and for India. And thank you to everyone—my sponsors, the Federation, SAI (Sports Authority of India), and everyone who supported me in winning this medal," Sonam told ANI.

Advertisement

Sonam, along with Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa Vinod, secured the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, opening India's medal account at the Games.

Sonam emerged as India’s top scorer in the team event with 634.1 points, while Elavenil contributed 633.5 and Vidarsa 630.4, taking the Indian team’s combined tally to 1898.0 points.

Advertisement

Recalling her journey in the sport, Sonam said she started rifle shooting during her college days in 2019 after exploring the limited sporting options available to her.

"Actually, I started during college in 2019. There were only four sports available: rifle shooting, archery, boxing, and judo. I didn't want to get into boxing or judo, and I tried archery just for a few days. But then I became interested in rifle shooting, and soon after, I won a medal at the DSO. That sparked my interest more and more, and at that point, I felt I could achieve something in this sport. That's how my journey began," she said.

The shooter dedicated her medal to her parents, acknowledging their support throughout her career.

"To my father and mother. Through so many hardships and difficulties, they supported me immensely. If they hadn't supported me, I don't think I would be standing here today," Sonam said.

Talking about the sacrifices athletes make during major competitions, Sonam said she follows specific diet plans but is looking forward to enjoying Indian food.

"Right now, I just want to eat Indian food. But yes, definitely, everyone has their own specific diets and diet plans," she added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts