Paarl [South Africa], January 10 (ANI): South Africa legend Allan Donald has heaped praise on Indian batting great Virat Kohli, saying that he is the only batter who could get close to Sachin Tendulkar's 100-century tally in international cricket.

Ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday, Kohli is just 25 runs away from becoming the third player to score 28,000 international runs after Sachin Tendulkar and former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.

Additionally, Kohli needs 42 more runs to topple Sangakkara (28,016 runs) to become the second-highest run-getter of all time across all formats.

Kohli has amassed 27,975 runs in 556 matches and 623 innings in international cricket. The right-handed batter has a superb average of 52.58 along with 84 centuries and 145 half-centuries across all formats.

Sangakkara notched up 28,016 runs in 594 matches and 666 innings in international cricket. The former cricketer averaged 46.77, including 63 centuries and 153 fifties.

The leading run-getter in international cricket is Indian legend Tendulkar. The great batter smashed 34,357 runs in 664 matches and 782 innings at an average of 48.25. Tendulkar scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries across all formats.

Kohli is 16 centuries away from equalling Tendulkar's historic record of 100 international centuries.

Donald noted that he has tremendous Kohli and misses him in test cricket.

"If there's one batter who is going to get close to Sachin Tendulkar, it would be Virat Kohli. I don't think I've ever seen a hunger in a player like Virat. I've got massive respect for him. He is just a machine. I actually miss him. I miss him in the test match arena. I still think he's almost like an AB (AB de Villiers). You think he's retired too early. But no doubt, we will see him in the white ball arena and in the World Cup 2027 as well," Donald told reporters amid the ongoing SA20 league.

Asked about South Africa's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, the former cricketer said, "It's going to be a heck of a tournament in India. I know South Africa has picked a very strong squad. There might always be questions about who's not going, who should have gone, and all that. But I think South Africa has a very strong team."

"I think India has got the best T20 wickets on the planet. I don't care. It's just so hard for any bowler. I've seen it in the IPL...who scored 124 in a power play? I mean, that's just ridiculous. I'm glad I'm retired and can comment on it from time to time. But that's just where the skill of batting has gone. And if you can win the inches from a bowling point of view and plot your way very carefully and smartly, then... I think it will come down to that again. I hope to see South Africa, ideally in the semi-final and, hopefully, in the final as well," he said. (ANI)

