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Home / Sports / IFL 2025-26: Real Kashmir held by Aizawl FC in dramatic 2-2 draw

IFL 2025-26: Real Kashmir held by Aizawl FC in dramatic 2-2 draw

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ANI
Updated At : 09:55 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 14 (ANI): Real Kashmir FC and Aizawl FC shared the spoils in a dramatic 2-2 draw in Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Friday.

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According to a press release from AIFF Media, Real Kashmir took the lead twice through Shedrack Charles and Ahteeb Ahmad Dar in either half, but Aizawl FC responded on both occasions through Zomuansanga and Lalhriatpuia to earn a point in a closely-fought contest.

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Aizawl moved to the top of the standings with five points, while Real Kashmir sits ninth with two.

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Real Kashmir head coach Ishfaq Ahmed made four changes to his starting XI from the previous outing, bringing in Furkan Ahmad Dar in goal along with Ahteeb Ahmad Dar, Basit Ahmed Bhat and Mashoor Shereef. Aizawl FC head coach R Lalruatfela, meanwhile, retained the same starting XI from their opening fixture.

Both teams began with intent, playing at a high tempo from the first whistle. Real Kashmir struck first in the 14th minute when Shedrack Charles capitalised on a goalkeeping lapse by Aizawl captain Vanlal Hriatpuia, finishing from close range to give the visitors the lead.

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Aizawl gradually grew into the game and began to control possession. The hosts were awarded a penalty after a foul by Kashmir defender Mashoor Shereef, and Zomuansanga stepped up to convert from the spot in the 42nd minute to level the scores.

Moments before the half-time whistle, Vanlal Hriatpuia produced an excellent one-on-one save to deny Charles and ensure the teams went into the break level at 1-1.

The second half remained tightly contested, with both sides searching for the breakthrough. Real Kashmir restored their advantage in the 75th minute when Ahteeb Ahmad Dar rose well to head the ball into the top corner.

Aizawl, however, continued to push forward in search of another equaliser. Their persistence paid off in the first minute of stoppage time when Lalhriatpuia rose highest to meet a cross from right-back Lalrempuia, heading home to make it 2-2 and secure a late point for the hosts. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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