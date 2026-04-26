IFL: Dempo SC hold firm to deny Shillong Lajong in goalless stalemate

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 26 (ANI): Shillong Lajong FC were held to a goalless draw by a resolute Dempo SC in their Indian Football League 2025-26 Championship Phase fixture at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Sunday.

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The result keeps Shillong second in the table with 18 points, seven behind leaders Diamond Harbour FC, while Dempo remain sixth with 10 points.

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Shillong named an unchanged starting XI from their last match, while Dempo made two changes, with Sebastian Gutierrez Atehortua and Vieri Colaco replacing Ariston Costa and Richmond Kwasi Owusu.

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Shillong imposed themselves from the outset, applying immediate pressure on Dempo straight from kick-off. Inside the opening minute, a long ball into the box created an early opening as Phrangki Buam rose to meet it, but the defence recovered in time to clear.

The hosts sustained a high tempo in the early exchanges, unsettling Dempo's backline before the visitors slowed the pace and attempted to play out from the back. Both sides showed a clear inclination to build through the flanks, with Buam and Ephraim Lalremtluanga stretching play for Shillong, while Saiesh Bagkar and Kapil Hoble looked to supply Gutierrez and Marcus Leric Jr Joseph centrally.

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Shillong's sharpness in possession, aided by strong home support, translated into early control. In the eighth minute, Lamlallian found space in the final third and struck at goal, but Aubin Kouakou positioned himself well to block.

Dempo's attempts to construct from deep led to repeated turnovers under Shillong's high press. Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah tested Ashish Sibi with a skidding effort from distance that the goalkeeper handled securely.

Shillong also limited Nestor Dias' influence in midfield, restricting his ability to dictate play and connect with the forwards. Although Hoble looked to release Joseph with early passes from wide areas, Shillong's compact defensive shape ensured those moves did not develop.

The clearest opening of the first half came in the 34th minute when Kouakou lost possession, allowing Sana to break through on goal. Jose Luis Moreno Pena recovered with a well-timed sliding challenge to prevent the shot.

The hosts continued to threaten, with Damaitphang Lyngdoh delivering a low cross across the six-yard area in the 38th minute that evaded any finishing touch. Shillong came closest in the 43rd minute, when Buam's shot from a tight angle was parried by Sibi before Lyngdoh struck the woodwork from distance.

Shillong resumed on the front foot after the interval. Lyngdoh attempted an ambitious strike from distance in the 47th minute, but the effort drifted off target.

Dempo produced a moment of quality in the 58th minute as Gutierrez connected cleanly with a first-time volley from a tight angle, forcing Ranit Sarkar into a sharp save.

Despite limited attacking output, Dempo's central defensive pairing of Kouakou and Moreno remained assured, with the latter delivering another composed performance.

The visitors came close once again in the 67th minute from a set-piece. A delivery into the box was met by Moreno, who cushioned the ball into Kouakou's path. The defender's close-range volley was struck firmly but straight at Sarkar, who reacted well. The rebound fell to Joseph, but he fired over the crossbar.

Shillong continued to push for a breakthrough, and in the 81st minute, Buam delivered a precise low ball into the box. Sana looked set to shoot, only for Kouakou to intervene and clear.

The hosts came agonisingly close to a late winner in stoppage time. In the second minute of additional time, substitute Abelson Jachi forced a spill from Sibi, and Kenstar Kharshong lifted the rebound over the goalkeeper, only to see his effort strike the crossbar again.

Shillong's inability to convert dominance into goals proved decisive. Despite registering 20 shots, including five on target, they were unable to breach a disciplined Dempo defence. (ANI)

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