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Home / Sports / IFL: Dempo secure first win of season against Shillong Lajong

IFL: Dempo secure first win of season against Shillong Lajong

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ANI
Updated At : 10:20 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Goa (Panaji) [India], April 7 (ANI): Goals from Marcus Joseph, Kapil Hoble and Richmond Kwasi Owusu helped Dempo Sports Club register their first win of the Star Cement Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Shillong Lajong FC at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.

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Shillong Lajong enjoyed majority of possession throughout the game but struggled to convert it into clear chances, as Dempo maintained a disciplined defensive shape. The result marked Dempo SC's first win of the season, taking them to six points, while Birendra Thapa's side remained fourth with 11 points, as per a press release from IFL.

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Samir Naik's side started on the front foot and tested the Shillong defence early. The breakthrough came in the sixth minute when Marcus Joseph collected a ball after it was put in air by Lajong defender Rudra Ved on the edge of the box, controlling it well before firing a left-footed strike into the net to give Dempo the lead.

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The Golden Eagles doubled their advantage in the 24th minute following a cross from left back Saiesh Bagkar. A moment of hesitation from goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai allowed the ball to deflect off Kapil Hoble and into the net, making it 2-0.

Shillong attempted to respond before the break, with Phrangki Buam coming closest, but his header was tipped over the bar by Ashish Sibi as Dempo went into half-time with a comfortable lead.

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Dempo continued their momentum after the restart and were awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute after Rymbai brought down Bagkar inside the box. Richmond Kwasi Owusu stepped up and calmly converted from the spot in the 55th minute to extend the lead to 3-0.

Shillong Lajong pushed forward in search of a consolation goal, creating a few half-chances through substitutes and set-pieces, but lacked the finishing touch in the final third.

Dempo had opportunities to add to their tally in the closing stages, with substitute Cristian Damian Perez and Sebastian Gutierrez both going close, but the scoreline remained unchanged. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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