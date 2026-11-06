IFL: FC Bengaluru United edge past Mohammedan SC in a seven-goal thriller

Bengaluru [Karnataka], November 6 (ANI): Substitute Akshunna Tyagi’s strike in the 91st minute ensured that FC Bengaluru United edged past Mohammedan SC 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller and secured their first win of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 season, which was played here at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Friday, according to a press release.

FC Bengaluru United raced to a two-goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes through headers from Marat Tareck and Gautam A. Virwani. Mohammedan pulled one back in the 26th minute through Maharabam Maxion, but Ngangbam Naocha Singh restored Bengaluru’s two-goal advantage in the 53rd minute. Lalthankima reduced the deficit once again five minutes later before Lalremsanga Fanai equalised in the 78th minute. Just when the Kolkata side looked set to secure a point, substitute Akshunna Tyagi struck a stoppage-time winner with another header to seal all three points for FC Bengaluru United and their first-ever victory in the Indian Football League.

The home side made good use of their familiarity with the conditions to put the Kolkata outfit under pressure. Jojo Zaihmingthanga was fouled on the edge of the box, and Dhruv Sharma stepped up to take the resulting free-kick. The midfielder’s powerful left-footed effort was on target, but goalkeeper Nikhil Deka produced a fine save to keep it out.

Jojo was finding spaces in dangerous areas and the young midfielder could have broken the deadlock after finding space inside the box and reaching Dhurv Sharma’s cross but his header was straight at the goalkeeper. The midfielder but made amends for that miss soon, providing a perfect assist to give his side the lead.

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Marat Tareck used his physical presence to rise above his marker and power home Jojo’s corner with a thumping header, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance to react as FC Bengaluru United scored their first-ever goal in the Indian Football League.

FC Bengaluru United continued to apply pressure in the Mohammedan Sporting half and doubled their advantage just before the 20th minute with another set-piece goal. Dhruv Sharma delivered a curling corner from the left, which Gautam A. Virwani met with a superb header into the top corner.

Mohammedan responded well after conceding twice, creating chances at the other end with Lalremsanga Fanai at the heart of their attacks. The striker capitalised on an error by FC Bengaluru United captain Abdul Hannan and cut the ball back to Yash Chickro, whose first-time shot from the edge of the box was blocked. The rebound fell to Maharabam Maxion, and the midfielder’s powerful effort crept over the line beneath goalkeeper Manjunath Hirekurbar’s hands.

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FC Bengaluru United continued to press high and create chances, with the Mohammedan Sporting defence looking increasingly disorganised. Goalkeeper Nikhil Deka was outstanding, producing a series of acrobatic saves to keep the deficit to one goal in the first half. He denied efforts from Maikol Herrera and Lalramdinsanga Ralte before asserting his authority in the box as Bengaluru threatened from corner kicks, seven of them in the half. The home side went into half-time with a 2-1 lead.

Chunsaba Bariam came close to extending FC Bengaluru United’s lead just two minutes after the restart, unleashing a powerful left-footed effort from the edge of the box. His shot struck the underside of the post before ricocheting off the diving goalkeeper, but Nikhil Deka was fortunate as the ball stayed out of the goal.

FC Bengaluru United did not have to wait long to score their third, with right back Ngangbam Naocha Singh restoring their two-goal advantage. Dhruv Sharma, who had been impressive on the left wing throughout the match, delivered a looping cross towards the far post. Naocha Singh got ahead of his marker to meet the delivery and guided a simple header past the goalkeeper.

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Mohammedan cut the deficit to one goal again five minutes later. Lalthankima drove forward before playing Lalremsanga in the box. The striker’s initial effort was saved by goalkeeper Manjunath Hirekurbar, but he reacted quickly to reach the rebound ahead of the defender. His header fell to an unmarked Lalthankima at the penalty spot, and the midfielder made no mistake, firing the ball into the back of the net.

FC Bengaluru United continued their attacking intent, creating chances, but the Mohammedan defence, which defended better in the second half, held their own. Marat Tareck had the best chance to score the fourth goal of the game for the home side, but his effort went wide of the post.

Mohammedan made their chances count as Lalremsanga Fanai scored a well-taken equaliser. Hira Mondal released substitute Jeremy Laldinpuia down the right wing, and the midfielder delivered an inviting cross into the danger area. Lalremsanga timed his run perfectly, leaping ahead of Gautam Virwani to power a header into the top corner and bring Mohammedan level.

FC Bengaluru United had the final say, scoring the winner in the first minute of stoppage time through yet another set-piece routine. Lalramdinsanga Ralte took a short corner before delivering an inviting cross towards the near post, catching the Mohammedan defence off guard. Substitute Akshunna Tyagi diverted his header towards the far post and past Nikhil Deka, securing FC Bengaluru United’s first-ever win in the Indian Football League. (ANI)

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