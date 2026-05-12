IFL: Gokulam Kerala escape relegation with last-gasp win against Namdhari

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala FC pulled off a dramatic late escape to preserve their Indian Football League status and condemn Namdhari FC to relegation, as Trijoy Savio Dias struck deep into stoppage time to seal a 1-0 win in their Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 Relegation Phase clash at the Deccan Arena, in Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

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Heading into the contest knowing that only a win would keep their survival hopes alive, the Malabarians held their nerve in a tense and fiercely-contested encounter before Trijoy delivered the decisive blow in the eighth minute of added time, sparking scenes of jubilation on the Gokulam bench and heartbreak for Namdhari, according to a release.

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After remaining defensively resolute for almost the entirety of the contest, Namdhari suffered a devastating late lapse at the worst possible moment. Vitor Hugo Encarnacão Freitas (Barata) floated a long ball into the penalty area and goalkeeper Niraj Kumar came off his line in an attempt to punch clear, but failed to get enough on the ball. Centre-back Bouba Aminou, who was deployed as a makeshift striker, got his head to the ball. With Namdhari unable to clear their lines, Trijoy reacted quickest to rifle the loose ball into the net and save Gokulam from relegation in dramatic fashion.

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For long periods, it appeared as though Namdhari had done enough to secure safety with the draw they required. However, Gokulam's relentless push for survival finally paid off at the death as Trijoy's late intervention ensured the two-time champions avoided relegation in the most dramatic fashion possible.

Gokulam Kerala FC finished the season third in the Relegation Phase table with 12 points, while Namdhari ended bottom with 10 points.

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Namdhari made a lively start, winning a free-kick inside the opening 15 seconds after Dharmpreet Singh was fouled. However, the early delivery into the box was handled comfortably by Armand Bazie. Gokulam responded immediately with attacking intent of their own, as Moses Lalrinzuala looked to stretch the Namdhari backline with an early run into the penalty area.

The first major opening arrived in the fifth minute. Namdhari won a free-kick near the right flank and delivered a dangerous inswinging ball into the box. Rohit rose well to direct a firm header towards goal, but Gokulam goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil reacted sharply to produce a diving save.

The contest settled into an entertaining rhythm with both teams looking to attack at every opportunity. Despite knowing that a draw would be enough to secure safety, Namdhari showed little intention of sitting back and continued to push forward with purpose.

Gokulam, meanwhile, began to grow into the game through the influence of Thabiso Nelson Brown. In the 10th minute, Brown whipped in a dangerous cross from the left towards Rahul Raju and Moses inside the area, but Niraj intervened decisively to parry the ball away. Three minutes later, Brown found himself on the end of another delivery and guided a header goalwards, only for Niraj to gather comfortably.

Namdhari threatened again in the 14th minute when Manvir Singh tried to latch onto a loose ball inside the box, but Shibinraj was alert enough to rush off his line and claim possession.

While the opening quarter produced end-to-end action, the game gradually developed into a tighter midfield battle. With their top-flight status at stake, Gokulam showed greater urgency in central areas and consistently came out on top in second-ball situations.

Namdhari nearly capitalised against the run of play in the 24th minute through a well-worked passing move in the final third. Dharmpreet slipped an incisive through ball into the path of Seilenthang Lotjem inside the left channel of the box, but Shibinraj narrowed the angle quickly and denied the winger with an important save.

Gokulam came close again in the 37th minute after combining neatly around the edge of the Namdhari area. Brown produced a clever backheel into the path of Rahul Raju, whose low effort drifted narrowly wide of the target.

Six minutes were added at the end of the first half, and both teams continued to search for an opener. Manvir managed to work space for a shot at the near post after receiving Rohit's pass, but his effort lacked the power to trouble Shibinraj. At the other end, Moses showed sharp footwork to evade two defenders and drive into the area before Adersh Mattummal produced a crucial block to deny the Gokulam forward.

The second half began at a slower tempo, with neither side able to create a meaningful opening in the opening exchanges after the restart.

Namdhari produced the first major chance of the half in the 56th minute and should arguably have taken the lead. Bhupinder Singh delivered an inviting cross from the right towards a completely unmarked Rohit inside the six-yard area, but the forward failed to direct his header on target from close range, handing Gokulam a major reprieve.

Namdhari threatened again eight minutes later from a corner. Bhupinder's delivery picked out skipper Lamine Moro unmarked at the far post, and the defender sent a strong header towards goal, only for Shibinraj to produce another important save. While Gokulam survived the scare, Namdhari repeatedly found pockets of space inside the box from set-piece situations.

As the game moved beyond the 70-minute mark, Namdhari gradually shifted towards a more conservative approach, with the draw they required still intact. Gokulam dominated possession and continued to push bodies forward, but Namdhari's disciplined defensive shape made it increasingly difficult for the Kerala side to carve out clear openings.

Gokulam finally fashioned a big opportunity in the 82nd minute. A cross from the left found Brown near the six-yard box, but the forward failed to keep his header on target in what proved to be a costly miss at the time.

With the clock ticking down, Gokulam continued to commit numbers in attack and sustained pressure deep inside the Namdhari half. However, Namdhari's compact defensive block continued to absorb wave after wave of pressure.

Eight minutes were added at the end of the contest, and just when Namdhari appeared set to secure survival, Gokulam found the breakthrough and ensured that the two-time champions stay in the division. (ANI)

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