IFL: Namdhari SC, Shillong Lajong look to bounce back from defeats

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 9 (ANI): Namdhari SC and Shillong Lajong FC will look to bounce back from defeats in their previous fixtures when they face each other in the Indian Football League 2025-26 at the Namdhari Football Stadium on Friday, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 IST.

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The match will be broadcast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network, and streamed on Waves and Sony LIV, according to a release.

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Namdhari SC returns to action after a 4-5 defeat to league leaders Diamond Harbour FC on April 6. Currently eighth with seven points, a win would help head coach Harpreet Singh's side move up the table.

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Reflecting on recent results, Singh pointed to defensive lapses as a key concern. "We conceded many goals due to silly mistakes, but we managed to pick up points in some matches. Now we are back at home and confident of a better performance," he said.

He added, "Shillong are a strong team, but we also believe in ourselves. Playing at home gives us an advantage, and we are ready for the challenge."

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Namdhari will aim to build on their attacking output while improving defensive organisation. With Lamine Moro playing a key role at the back and contributing in attack, maintaining structure will be crucial.

Shillong Lajong FC arrive for their second consecutive away fixture following a 0-3 defeat to Dempo SC on April 7. Despite enjoying significant possession in that match, they struggled to create clear chances and were punished for early defensive lapses.

The result left Birendra Thapa's side fourth in the table with 11 points. A win would help them maintain their push at the top end of the standings. (ANI)

Thapa acknowledged the shortcomings of the previous match. "The last game was a very poor performance in all departments. But we are focused on responding positively and getting all three points," he said.

On the challenge ahead, he added, "Namdhari are very strong at home, but we are prepared to fight and bounce back."

Shillong Lajong are expected to rely on their high-intensity pressing approach, with attackers Phrangki Buam and Everbrightson Sana tasked with converting chances, while goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai and the defence will need to tighten up.

The head-to-head record slightly favours Shillong Lajong, who have won two of the four previous meetings, with Namdhari winning once and one match ending in a draw. Lajong have scored nine goals compared to Namdhari's eight. Their most recent encounter on February 8, 2025, ended in a 3-2 win for Shillong Lajong.

With Namdhari aiming to make the most of home advantage and Shillong Lajong looking to stay in contention near the top, Friday's fixture carries significant importance for both sides. (ANI)

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