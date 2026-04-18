IFL: Real Kashmir and Dempo hope for a climb, Sreenidi Deccan and Rajasthan look to pressure top spots

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 18 (ANI): Real Kashmir FC will hope to climb up the table when they host Sreenidi Deccan FC, while Rajasthan United FC visit Dempo Sports Club in a Star Cement Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 double-header on Sunday.

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The fixtures carry immense weight, with the visitors chasing the league title, Dempo aiming for a top-six finish, and Real Kashmir hoping to enter the relegation phase as high as possible in the table, as per a press release from IFL.

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The match between Dempo Sports Club and Rajasthan United FC will be played at the PJN Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 IST. Later in the evening, Real Kashmir FC will host Sreenidi Deccan FC at the TRC Stadium at 18:30 IST.

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-Dempo SC vs Rajasthan United FC

Dempo SC will look to build on their improving form in front of their home supporters. Currently seventh in the standings with nine points from eight matches, Aizawl's defeat on Saturday has already confirmed their place in the top six for the championship phase.

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Having secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Shillong Lajong FC earlier in the month to register their first win of the campaign, head coach Samir Naik's side will aim to maintain their disciplined defensive shape and capitalise on their chances in the attacking third to climb further up the table.

Naik emphasised the squad's consistent mindset heading into the fixture. "We will approach the game with the same positive intent as we have done previously," Naik explained. "Our intention is always to win, and that does not change for this crucial fixture. We are preparing in a very positive manner."

Forward Richmond Owusu echoed this collective determination. "This is a very important game for the team as we have clear targets," Richmond said. "Every player is fully prepared for this challenge. We are going in together to ensure we take all three points."

Making the journey to Goa, Rajasthan United FC arrive as strong contenders for the Championship phase. Currently fourth in the table with 14 points, the Desert Warriors are firmly in the title race.

Under head coach Vikrant Sharma, the squad has relied on a possession-based approach, preferring to build attacks from the defence. Following a recent string of positive results, a win on the road would see them leapfrog into second place and significantly close the gap on league leaders Diamond Harbour FC.

Sharma highlighted the squad's high morale but warned against complacency. "The mood is very positive, and we must make winning a habit. Securing crucial late results recently has boosted the squad's confidence," Sharma stated. "However, we are not taking Dempo lightly. They are a disciplined side, and playing in Goa is always a challenge."

Defender Abhishek Ambekar stressed the importance of game management. "Our core philosophy remains the same, but away from home, we must be even more disciplined," Ambekar noted. "We need to stay compact and manage the early stages well. If we control the ball, we can dictate the game. We are here for all three points to stay in the top-two race."

Rajasthan United will take confidence from their previous encounters with the Goan outfit. The Desert Warriors remain undefeated in their two league meetings with Dempo SC, having secured a win and a draw. Furthermore, they boast a superior goal difference of 5-1 in these fixtures, largely bolstered by a comprehensive 4-0 triumph when the sides last met in Margao on February 1, 2025.

-Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

Real Kashmir FC welcome Sreenidi Deccan FC to the TRC Stadium, buoyed by a resounding 6-2 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC in their previous outing.

Currently at the bottom of the standings with five points from eight matches, the Snow Leopards remain entrenched in a battle for survival; however, a victory on Sunday would allow them to leapfrog Namdhari SC and escape the bottom spot.

Head coach Ishfaq Ahmed's side have found their attacking rhythm at a crucial juncture of the season. They will look to utilise their direct, physical style alongside the challenging local conditions in Srinagar to secure back-to-back wins.

Ahmed stressed the need for precision in front of goal. "The mindset is always to win, especially at home," Ahmed noted. "The team has improved significantly in terms of performance, but we have struggled to convert our dominance into three points. Tomorrow is about being clinical."

Echoing his coach's urgency, goalkeeper Furqan Ahmad underlined the high stakes for the home side. "Every game is a final for us now," Furqan emphasised. "We are playing good football, but we need the points to move up the table. We have a clear strategy, and the goal is to keep a clean sheet and secure the victory."

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC make the trip to Srinagar firmly in the race for the top spot. Currently second in the table with 15 points, a victory is paramount for the Deccan Warriors to narrow the gap on league leaders Diamond Harbour FC.

Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto's squad continues to rely on high-intensity pressing and quick transitions to control proceedings. The side will need to overcome the hosts' robust defensive structure and confident attacking line to collect maximum points and maintain their push for the summit.

Pinto acknowledged the unique difficulty of facing a side fighting for survival. "Their need for points actually makes the game more difficult. They are coming off a clear win and have added new players, which gives them extra energy," Pinto cautioned. "Playing in Kashmir is always challenging with their strong home support. We must be fully prepared for the demands of this match."

Sreenidi Deccan's midfielder Lalthankhuma shared his coach's respect for the opposition. "Real Kashmir are a very good team with a strong squad, and their position in the table does not reflect their actual quality," Lalthankhuma stated. "However, we are here to fight for the three points and will give our absolute best on the pitch."

Past meetings give the home side a massive psychological edge. Real Kashmir boasts an unbeaten record against Sreenidi Deccan across their seven previous matchups, securing two wins and sharing the spoils on five occasions.

The Snow Leopards have slightly outscored their opponents 11-9 in those head-to-head battles, which includes a 1-1 stalemate during their last clash in Hyderabad on February 6, 2025.

With Dempo SC looking to break into the top six, Sreenidi Deccan and Rajasthan United fighting for supremacy at the top, and Real Kashmir desperately battling to avoid relegation, Sunday's double-header carries significant weight across the entire league standings. (ANI)

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